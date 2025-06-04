aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
News

Northrop Grumman Navigation Technology completes hypersonic test flights

by Aerotech News

Stratolaunch photograph

Grumman successfully completed two test flights of its Advanced Hypersonic Technology Inertial Measurement Unit at hypersonic speed, leveraging Stratolaunch’s reusable hypersonic airplane, Talon-A at the Mojave Air and Space Port, Calif. These advanced flight tests move engineers one step closer to precisely navigating hypersonic vehicles in GPS-denied environments, further protecting the trajectory of the hypersonic vehicle from adversary threats. Survivability of the navigation unit, also known as a hemispherical resonator gyroscope, is a major accomplishment due to the harsh environment hypersonic speed presents and the intense forces experienced as the technology operates within Earth’s atmospheric boundary. This technology collected hours of critical ground and flight data, pivotal for future development.

More Stories

Tehachapi Economic Development Council members...
 By Mark Burdick
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — June 4
 By Aerotech News
Former USAF Plant 42 air...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit