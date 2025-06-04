Tehachapi Economic Development Council members tour Edwards

Members from the Tehachapi Economic Development Council toured Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 30.

The tour of Edward’s Air Force Base was a tremendous experience and a huge “thank you” goes out to our tour guide Jim Stossel.

We were able to see many amazing and wonderful sights and historical aircraft as well as meeting some important and influential people who operate behind the scenes of this marvelous facility.

Upon entering Bldg. 1600, the largest hangar on the base, we were greeted by Col. Ahave E. Brown, Jr., commander of the 412th Maintenance Group of the 412th Test Wing. He gave us a very informative an impassioned welcome and a motivational message about what they do there at the 412th.

He explained that it’s their job to make sure that everything that is developed for an aircraft is sufficiently designed and thoroughly tested to insure the highest quality and functionality. He was very motivated and proud of his team and proud to be the U.S. Air Force.

Upon entering the main hangar area, it felt like we suddenly shrank, as the interior of this building is massive. The floor area is 10 acres and is at least 80 feet high. It can easily hold four B-52 bombers. Wow!

On our way to the next area, we were able to go up along the flight line and saw several interesting aircraft, a couple B-1s, a couple B-52s, and a collection of F-16s and T-38s.

We arrived at the area where they are testing the newest fighter in our country’s arsenal, the F-35. We were met by one of the test pilots, call sign “Rolex.” He gave us a good explanation of his job and some of the flight test requirements of such a program, as well as some of the functions of the aircraft.

While in the area, we treated to a visit to the pilot’s equipment room where they have the helmets, G-suits, and other flight gear. He explained their function and the importance of each piece of equipment. The helmet is an integral piece of the puzzle, as it is the innerconnect between the pilot and the aircraft for not only navigation, but weapons target acquisition and delivery.

As we were departing that room, and were congregating in the hallway, one of our group, Cam Martin, recognized a man walking through the door at the end of the hall. He was greeted with a hearty handshake and a “Gosh! Haven’t seen you in a while!” He was very exuberant as he had just come from a flight and was mentioning how he had to do that more often. Turns out, he was Brig. Gen. Doug Wickert, the 412th Test Wing commander.



He told us a little about his flight experiences and that his motivation to become a pilot was when Dick Rutan and Jena Yeager flew the Voyager aircraft around the world non-stop and unrefueled. He said it made quite the impact on him at 13 years old.

We had lunch at the club where we all sat in the Gen. Glen Edward’s conference room, the namesake of the base since 1950. While there, we visited “Poncho’s.” A bar set up as closely as possible to the bar that Poncho Barnes owned and operated at the Happy Bottom Riding Club that used to be in close proximity to the base from 1935-1953. The bar was a fixture in the lore of the base as it was frequented by not only test pilots of the era, but also Hollywood elites.

Upon entering the room, we were met with countless inscriptions and messages written on the walls and even the ceiling from test pilots and crew members to memorialize their stay at the base. The historical significance was incredible as we read these quotes and inspirations to future generations of test pilots.

From there we headed over to the flight simulator facility where we each got an opportunity to fly the simulator for an F-16, F-22, and the new F-35. It was like the most realistic video game imaginable. One of our group wanted to know if he could have one for his living room. The newer simulators are so encompassing that you actually feel like you’re moving, when in fact you’re sitting still. Very impressive.

We finished our tour at the air museum where we took a group photo and were able to wander around and look at the numerous aircraft on display. We were also able to purchase mementos from the gift shop. All the proceeds from those purchases will go to the new museum facility that’s being built on the outside of the gate adjacent to where the Century Series is currently displayed.

It was an amazing experience, and one that I shall never forget. The people we met and the information given was incredible. The people in our U.S. Air Force operating at Edward’s AFB are top notch and we should all be very proud and feel secure knowing that the caliber of people are working so diligently to ensure our freedoms.