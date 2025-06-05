Joint airborne operation showcases interoperability, enhances warfighting readiness

A joint airborne training exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., involving the U.S. Air Force and Army Reserves highlighted the importance of cross-service collaboration, offering critical jump currency, tactical training, and operational integration for more than 100 service members, April 11.

Led by the 412th Operations Support Squadron and the 426th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), the event brought together paratroopers and jumpmasters from civil affairs units and the 412th Test Wing Test Parachute Program as well as an aircrew from the 418th Flight Test Squadron. The operation enabled the deployment of troops and supplies over approximately 100 miles for a weekend field exercise, which included live-fire qualifications and a change of command on the drop zone.

“The purpose of the event was to provide currency and training for the Army Reserves and 412th OSS paratroopers,” said Tech. Sgt. Robert Gregory, 412th OSS SERE/TPP superintendent. “These joint operations are important to showcase interoperability between the services and share experience between jumpers and jumpmasters.”

The operation also allowed Air Force C-17 crews to execute several mass tactical operations, maintaining proficiency in large-scale air drops — a rare opportunity for the participating Army Reserve members. “We were able to execute all the mass tactical deployments on one lift,” Gregory added. “The Reserves rarely get C-17 experience, so this was huge for them.”

The training underscored vital lessons in coordination and mobilization. “This event showed the value of working together,” Gregory said. “Our close collaboration with the civil affairs battalion over the past year has resulted in a 50 percent increase in high-performance jump opportunities. Their team is incredibly professional and adaptive.”

One symbolic highlight of the event was enabling Brig. Gen. James Sanders, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) to perform his 100th jump milestone — an achievement Gregory described as “a level that very few people reach, it is a milestone worthy of recognition.”

Lt. Col. Daniel M. Krieger, Commander of the 426th CA BN (A), emphasized the strategic value of the operation.

“Airborne operations provide combatant commanders with the capability to deliver troops and supplies anywhere on the battlefield,” Krieger said. “This operation enhanced jumper and jumpmaster proficiency and demonstrated the potential for future container delivery system drops.”

Krieger noted the importance of joint communication and coordination between jumpmasters and Air Force loadmasters, now and in the future.

“There are always lessons learned from both sides. This operation reinforced the strong partnership and the criticality of communication,” he said. “Multi-domain operations are inherently joint; to achieve mission success, it is imperative we speak the same language and can seamlessly integrate in a joint fight. The potential for continued joint training is unlimited.”

John Himes, 412th OSS, training and operations flight chief, echoed those sentiments, crediting Gregory’s networking with the 351st Civil Affairs Command for shaping Edwards AFB drop zones into a regional hub for joint service airdrop training.

“It embodies the fourth pillar of the National Defense Strategy — ensuring our future military advantage by building a resilient joint force and defense ecosystem,” Himes said.

The successful execution of this training event reinforces the commitment of both services to build readiness through shared expertise and integrated operations.