Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, is being awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee unpriced letter contract modification (P00070) with a not-to-exceed amount of $1,002,700,000 under an existing contract (N00030-22-C-1025). This effort will support program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material, and special tooling and equipment in support of missile and launching platform production for Conventional Prompt Strike. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (49%); Huntsville, Alabama (35%); Sunnyvale, California (5%); Titusville, Florida (2%); various other locations (9% total). Work under this undefintized contract is expected to be completed on Aug. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $30,000,000; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $110,000,000, will be obligated upon award. The fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds of $30,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services LLC, Vernon, Vermont, is awarded a $536,749,731 firm-fixed-price contract (N00024-25-C-4135) for the dismantling, recycling, and disposal of Ex-Enterprise (CVN 65). Under this contract CVN 65 will be dismantled in its entirety, and all resulting materials will be properly recycled or disposed of. Specifically, hazardous materials, including low-level radioactive waste, will be packaged and safely transported for disposal at authorized licensed sites. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by November 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $533,749,731 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment solicitation module, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $536,750,202 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only contract (N00024-25-C-5501) for Air and Missile Defense Radar AN/SPY-6(V) integration and production support efforts. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $2,885,607,394. This contract combines the purchases for the U.S. government (71.4%); and the government of Germany (with the potential for other countries to be added) (28.4%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts (56%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (14%); Moorestown, New Jersey (9%); Newport News, Virginia (6%); Kauai, Hawaii (5%); Wallops Island, Virginia (4%); Bath, Maine (2%); Chesapeake, Virginia (2%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (1%); and San Diego, California (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,222,044 (32%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,721,738 (27%); fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,577,321 (15%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,016,770 (7%); FMS (Germany) funds in the amount of $3,144,959 (5%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,031,554 (5%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,541,294 (3%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $958,114 (2%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $884,520 (2%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $609,763 (1%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $429,889 (<1%); and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $378,994 (<1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $12,594,091 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. This contract was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Pax Environmental Inc.,* Ojai, California (N62473-25-D-0004); Alta Archaeological Consulting LLC,* Santa Rose, California (N62473-25-D-0005); ASM Affiliates,* Carlsbad, California (N62473-25-D-0006); Statistical Research Inc.,* Redlands, California (N62473-25-D-0007); and ERG-Terracon JV LLC,* Baltimore, Maryland (N62473-25-D-0008), are awarded a combined $99,991,660 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cultural resources-related studies and archeological survey work. This contract provides for investigations, preparation of historic and archaeological documents, and implementation of plans in accordance with sections 106 and 110 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended. Work will be performed in the states of California (95%), Arizona (1%), Colorado (1%), Nevada (1%), New Mexico (1%), Utah (1%), and other states as needed, and is expected to be completed by April 2033. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee of $5000 per awardee, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov website with nine offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $34,870,790 firm-fixed-price order (N0001925F0017) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order procures Air Vehicle and Ground Control Station spares in support of the successful operational capability of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance MQ-9 Reaper air vehicles. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,987,774; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $883,016, will be obligated at the time of award, $883,016 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $21,961,412 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0022) to a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides for non-recurring efforts for the engineering, component production, supportability, and management necessary to facilitate the incorporation of tailored wiring and structural improvements on the nacelle via forced retrofit at the depot level of maintenance for previously delivered MV-22 Osprey aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (98.5%); and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (1.5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,961,412 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland, is awarded a $15,536,422 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-430)1 to exercise options for continued support of the Navy’s Transfer Under Pressure capability and modernization, including Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System Expeditionary support. Work will be performed in Hanover, Maryland (70%); San Diego, California (15%); and Norfolk, Virginia (15%), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $890,359 (96%); fiscal 2025 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,090 (3%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,412 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $890,359 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

Employment Source Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina, was awarded a $54,584,903 firm-fixed-price contract for dining facility attendant services at Fort Bragg. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2030. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-25-D-A010).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $35,814,600 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $35,814,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-25-C-0002).

Sampson Construction Co. Inc., Lincoln, Nebraska, was awarded a $24,629,194 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service Headhouse Greenhouse Research Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Lincoln, Nebraska, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Department of Agriculture funds in the amount of $24,629,194 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-A028).



B3 Enterprises LLC,* Woodbridge, Virginia, was awarded a $17,486,640 modification (P00032) to contract W9124G-19-C-0006 to provide refuel/defuel services. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2028. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,486,640 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land System, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $7,965,093 modification (P00103) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Romania) funds in the amount of $7,965,093 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

KTH Services JV LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $419,419,148 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for base operations and facility maintenance. This contract provides for maintenance and repair of Tinker Air Force Base facilities and infrastructure. Work will be performed at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $301,308 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8137-25-D-0001).

Avix-Bgi Technical Services JV LLC, Yorktown, Virginia, was awarded a $59,832,664 firm-fixed-price contract for A-10C, EA-37B, EC-130H contract aircrew training and courseware development. This contract provides for all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and all other items and services that are required to perform contract aircrew training and courseware development. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; and Moody AFB, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2030. This contract was a competitive, small-business set-aside acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $5,590,688 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center Contracting, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-25-C-0003).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a ceiling $45,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development on the high-power electromagnetic weapon systems transitions program. This contract provides for development, test, and integration of high-power electromagnetic sub-systems for mobile, rapidly deployable ground based high-power electromagnetic weapon platforms. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. This contract was a limited call request for proposal under an existing advanced research announcement with three offerors solicited, and three offers received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,603,000 will be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Contracting Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-25-DX004).

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Missouri, has been awarded a $37,940,045 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (FA8534-24-D-0003) for contractor logistics support of the Halvorsen aircraft cargo loader. The modification brings the total cumulative estimated contract valued to $45,517,069 from $7,577,024. Work will be performed in West Plains, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. Fiscal operations and maintenance appropriations funds will be obligated on the individual orders as they are issued each year. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Trustees of Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, were awarded a $22,926,186 cost-reimbursement contract for space environment technologies and science. This contract provides for research to understand and quantify the impact of the space environment on the Department of Defense and national security systems. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by Jun 03, 2030. This contract was a broad agency announcement call and multiple offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $235,946 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Labs, Space Vehicles Directorate, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-25-C-X038).

The University of New Mexico COSMIAC, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a for ceiling $14,968,351 cost-reimbursement contract for advanced design and analysis of space technologies and radiation assurance. This contract provides for developing prototypes, services, and frameworks to evaluate advancing technology for the space platform in various key areas. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $994,870 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-25-C-X009).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a ceiling $8,198,239 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for Spain MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft systems weaponization. This contract provides for hardware and support services to weaponize Spain’s MQ-9A fleet. Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Spain. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $4,017,137 will be obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-22-C-2019).

Defense Logistics Agency

Central Lake Armor Express Inc.,* doing business as Armor Express, Eden, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $148,869,493 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modular scalable vest and related components. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 23, 2028. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0065).

Hardwick Tactical Corp.,* Cleveland, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $35,018,488 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for broadfall trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a May 30, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0066).

Honeywell International Inc., Torrance, California, has been awarded an estimated $13,787,286 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRTA1-25-F-0042) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-22-G-0014) for J85 lubricating cooler manufacture. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order end date is March 31, 2030. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Collins Engine Nozzles Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, has been awarded an estimated $9,747,683 firm-fixed-price, one-time buy contract for J-85 fuel injection nozzle manufacture. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order end date is Sept. 30, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-C-0050).

*Small business