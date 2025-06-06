Davis-Monthan Fire Department wins DOD award

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has earned the Department of Defense’s 2024 Medium Size Fire Department of the Year Award, marking the first time in its history it has received this high-level recognition.

The DOD-level award follows the department’s earlier wins at both the Air Combat Command and U.S. Air Force levels, capping off a successful award season that highlights the department’s operational excellence, community partnership and commitment to training.

“It’s the 100th anniversary of our fire department, so this award is a huge milestone and testament to the men and women in this department,” said Todd Canale, 355th CES installation fire chief. “They showed the Department of Defense what we are all about.”

The award honors outstanding performance in emergency response, innovation in training and education of Airmen and contributions to the firefighting community. For the DM Fire Department, it affirms the impact of its continuous, high-tempo training culture and close collaboration with fire departments across Arizona.

“I look at this as a team accomplishment,” said Senior Master Sgt. Zachary Sielaff, 355th CES deputy fire chief. “To have 70 individuals come together and put in the hard work day in and day out, and to have it validated and recognized at the DoD level, it means a lot.”

The department is consistently training to be prepared and effective for their mission. Davis-Monthan firefighters regularly conduct joint exercises with local, state and international firefighting partners. These trainings strengthen response capabilities not just on base, but across the greater Tucson area.

“When you come to Davis-Monthan you know you are going to be a part of the community,” Canale said. “You’re going to be training with thousands of other firefighters throughout the state. You are going to be involved at the local, state, national and international levels of fire service.”

In addition to keeping base personnel and resources safe, the Davis-Monthan Fire Department plays a critical role in protecting the local community.

“Davis-Monthan Fire Department is here as a partner in the community,” Canale said. “We are here to not only support the Desert Lightning Team, but the local Arizona community as well.”

This recognition from the Department of Defense is a tribute to the department’s century-long legacy and its continued focus on excellence, teamwork and readiness.