EA-37B completes first training sortie

The 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron flew the first mission training sortie for the EA-37B on May 2, 2025.

The EA-37B, a wide-area airborne electromagnetic attack weapon system using a heavily modified version of the Gulfstream G550 airframe, will replace the legacy EC-130H as a more modern, and cost-effective, commercial derivative aircraft. Ten of 14 EC-130H aircraft have been divested to date.

“The EA-37B and the professionals who support its mission represent the most recent evolution in a long history of EMS dominance for the ECG,” said Lt. Col. Jesse Szweda, 43rd ECS director of operations. “The capabilities of this platform are the cornerstone to addressing emerging threats in any AOR at any time.”

The EA-37B sustains Joint Force military advantage in electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors’ tactical networks and information ecosystems.

Additionally, the aircraft denies, degrades and disrupts adversary communications, information processing, navigation, radar systems and radio-controlled threats. It also employs offensive counter-information and electromagnetic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and coalition tactical air, surface and special operations forces.

“This EA-37B mission culminates years of planning and coordination between thousands of people spanning many organizations,” said Lt. Col. Tray Wood, 43rd ECS commander. “The hard work and dedication of these groups ensure the Electronic Combat Group is prepared for future conflict with the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron leading developments in the Electromagnetic Spectrum.”

The first EA-37B was delivered to the 55th Electronic Combat Group on August 23, 2024, to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to begin pilot training. Although located at Davis-Monthan AFB, the 55th ECG reports to the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB, Nev. The group is the sole operator of Compass Call aircraft in worldwide contingency operations.

A total of 10 EA-37B’s are expected to be produced and assigned to the 55th ECG.