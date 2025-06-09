2025 Gathering of Eagles – Grumman X-29

2025 Gathering of Eagles Celebrating the Grumman X-29 Technology Demonstrator Project

SAVE THE DATE

November 1st – Doors Open 5:00 PM

The Hellenic Center – Lancaster, CA

The Grumman X-29 has been chosen to represent the expanded Flight Test Museum for its unique design and representation of X-planes. This experimental aircraft tested a forward-swept wing, canard control surfaces, and other novel aircraft technologies. Funded by DARPA, the United States Air Force, and NASA, the X-29 was developed by Grumman, and the two built were flown by NASA and the United States Air Force.

The aerodynamic instability of the X-29’s airframe required the use of computerized fly-by-wire control. Composite materials were used to control the aeroelastic divergent twisting experienced by forward-swept wings, and to reduce weight. The aircraft first flew in 1984 and became the first forward-swept wing aircraft to break the sound barrier in level flight.

Meet key flight test pilots and engineers who took the aircraft through its paces and get an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the events that shattered the analog world and ushered in the digital age of aviation. Reception begins at 5 pm with the dinner and awards program starting at 6:45 pm.

The presentation will include Eagle and Falcon Award Recognition, a panel discussion with Q&A, and other awards and scholarship presentations. There will be a silent auction and printed history program.

HELP US IN OUR EFFORTS TO PRESERVE FLIGHT TEST HISTORY AND EDUCATE FUTURE GENERATIONS!

Sponsor questions contact: Ira Opatowsky • (661) 341-0233 • iopatowsky@gmail.com