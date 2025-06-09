AIR FORCE

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, was awarded a $4,000,000,000 ceiling hybrid, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract for Space Force range contract. The contract provides for operations, maintenance, sustainment, systems engineering, and integration services support to Space Force objectives for the Eastern and Western ranges serving national security, space exploration, and commercial users. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; and Vandenberg SFB, California, to include areas of responsibility, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2035. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $3,625,190 are being obligated at time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick SFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-25-D-0006).

L3 Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, was awarded an $8,894,857 modification (P00024) to a previously awarded contract (FA8750-21-C-1506) for leveraging lower latencies and hardening for great global geo on generic gear software prototype. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $17,678,488. Work will be performed at Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $562,100 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Computing Communications and Information Systems Contracting Branch, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The $419,419,148 KTH Services JV, LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, contract that was announced on May 30, 2025, was actually awarded on June 2, 2025.

Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $1,100,806,209 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001924C0032). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of AIM-9X production Lot 25 requirements as follows: 1,756 AIM-9X-4 Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles (492 for the Navy, 456 for the Air Force, and 808 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers); 242 AIM-9X-5 Block II+ All Up Round Tactical Missiles for FMS customers; 187 Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM)-9X-4 (40 for the Navy, 62 for the Air Force, and 85 for FMS customers); 13 Special Air Training Missiles (NATM) (five for the Air Force and eight for FMS customers); six Data Air Test Missiles for FMS customers; 30 Multi-Purpose Training Missile for FMS customers; eight Block I Tactical Sectionalization Kits for the Air Force; seven Block I CATM Sectionalization Kits for the Air Force; 33 Block II Tactical Sectionalization Kit (21 for the Navy, eight for the Air Force, and four for FMS customers); 34 Block II CATM Sectionalization Kits (24 for the Navy, six for the Air Force, and four for FMS customers); 31 Block II Tactical Maintenance Kits (30 for the Navy and one for FMS customers); 28 Block II CATM Maintenance Kits (27 for the Air Force and one for FMS customers), as well as various associated spares, containers, and support equipment. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (36.14%); North Logan, Utah (9.96%); Niles, Illinois (7.83%); Keyser, West Virginia (7.65%); Hillsboro, Oregon (4.71%); Midland, Ontario, Canada (3.17%); Heilbronn, Germany (2.58%); Goleta, California (2.5%); Simsbury, Connecticut (2.49%); Anaheim, California (2.39%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2.10%); Murrieta, California (2.10%); Valencia, California (1.68%); San Diego, California (1.57%); Kalispell, Montana (1.56%); St. Albans, Vermont (1.21%); Anniston, Alabama (1.15%); San Jose, California (1.12%); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.03%); and various other locations within the continental U.S. (7.06%), and is expected to be complete by October 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $490,708,962; fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds in the amount of $183,651,109; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,082,840; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $952,404; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $664,351; fiscal 2024 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $55,470,485; fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,961,405; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $952,404; fiscal 2023 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,768,269; fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,448; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $597,227,867, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $19,623,826 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AMP United LLC,* Dover, New Hampshire (N42158-21-D-S001); International Marine and Industrial Applicators LLC,* Spanish Fort, Alabama (N42158-21-D-S002); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N42158-21-D-S003), are awarded a combined $36,481,929 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract modification to exercise Option Year Four for the preservation and maintenance of Navy submarines. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four additional optional one-year ordering periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $248,692,224 over a five-year period to the three vendors combined. Work for this option year will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (80%); and Kittery, Maine (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2026. No funding will be obligated at time of modification. Funding will be obligated at the time of task order award. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Trijicon Inc., Wixom, Michigan, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $20,702,792 for the remanufacture and conversion of rifle combat optics (RCOs). Under this contract, Trijicon will provide all materials, labor, equipment, facilities, and necessary repair or replacement parts required to inspect, diagnose, test, and restore RCOs to a fully mission-capable condition. Work will be performed in Wixom, Michigan, with an expected completion date of June 2030. The contract includes a five-year ordering period and a maximum contract value of $20,702,792. At the time of award, fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,183,340 will be obligated for the first task order. These funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code § 3204(a)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii) — “Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements”. The contracting activity is the Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia (M67004-25-D-0002).

Pacific Defense, El Segundo, California, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Sanctuary Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance/Electronic Warfare (EW) Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Ubiquitous Edge-aligned EW systems. The Department of Defense is currently developing an open standard hardware/software platform CMOSS for converged EW, communications, signals intelligence, and position, navigation and timing to respond to peer-on-peer advancements in EW/electromagnetic spectrum operations. This contract provides for hosting and optimizing electronic warfare algorithms on Sensor Open Systems Architecture-enabled open architecture Cyber-EW systems at the edge, for theater level superiority. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2026. The total cumulative value of this contract, including an 18-month base period with no options, is $18,369,996. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,842,502 are obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement N0001424SB001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals were received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001425C1115).

Army

Canadian Commercial Corp. LLC, Ottawa, Canada, was awarded a $425,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for loading, assembly, and packing of 105 mm Projectile Gun Unit, training, high explosive, high fragmentation cartridges, and M1 HE cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-D-0005). (Awarded May 30, 2025)

ByteCubed LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $35,372,268 firm-fixed-price contract for software development in support of artificial intelligence for data driven decision making. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $5,400,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-F-0241).

Red Eagle 2 JV Coweta, Oklahoma, was awarded a $22,150,180 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a container storage area, an administrative building, vehicle storage shed, container repair shed, open storage yard, generator, general purpose maintenance shop, and overhead protection. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,150,180 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-25-C-0006).

Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee, was awarded a $7,613,766 modification (P00013) to contract W91278-24-C-0007 for operations and maintenance for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Work will be performed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $7,613,766 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 30, 2025)

Defense Logistics Agency

Hardin County Water District No. 1, Radcliffe, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $11,726,036 modification (P00095) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-11-C-8271) for water utility services at Fort Knox Army Base, Kentucky. This is a definitized regulated tariff-rate contract. The performance completion date is Jan. 31, 2062. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

