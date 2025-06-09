Free Junior Test Pilot School program begins

PALMDALE, CA —The Flight Test Museum’s Junior Test Pilot School (JTPS) will welcome elementary-aged students for its unique summer STEM program from June 16 to July 25, transforming young learners into future aerospace engineers and test pilots at the historic Blackbird Airpark in Palmdale.

The free, six-week program serves 150-400 students annually, providing hands-on experience with legendary aircraft including the A-12, SR-71, U-2, F-86 Sabre, and NASA 747. Students explore aerospace engineering principles, flight mechanics, stealth technologies, and jet engine systems through daily “missions” that culminate in practical applications of their learning.

“Our Junior Test Pilots learn to analyze the aircraft to figure out why they were designed the way they are and think like an engineer,” said Lisa Sheldon Brown, director of education at the Flight Test Museum. “Research shows that academic trajectory is set by 5th grade, making this the critical window to inspire STEM interest and career awareness.”

The program addresses a significant need in the Antelope Valley, home to one of the nation’s largest concentrations of STEM workers, still lacks sufficient career readiness programs for young students. Studies indicate that without early exposure to STEM careers—particularly for girls—motivation and confidence in these subjects diminishes significantly by fourth grade.

Hands-on learning with real-world application

Daily lessons cover eight core modules: Flight principles, stealth engineering, altitude effects, speed and G-force, payload impact, maneuverability, reconnaissance design, and jet engine systems. All curriculum aligns with National Generation Science Standards and Common Core requirements.

Students work in collaborative teams using flight simulators and conducting experiments that mirror real aerospace testing. Each successful “mission” earns participants achievement stickers, building confidence and reinforcing learning through practical application.

Industry partnership drives career exploration

Guest speakers from leading aerospace companies, including many top women in their fields, visit regularly to discuss careers in skilled operations, production, and engineering. This direct connection to industry professionals helps students envision concrete career paths in their local aerospace community.

“We could not run this program without our sponsors, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman,” Brown said. “They not only fund our program staff, but they also help solicit volunteer speakers who show students the variety of aerospace opportunities right in their backyard.”

The City of Palmdale also partners with the Flight Test Foundation’s, providing daily access to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark to enhance the learning experience.

Program Details

When: June 16 – July 25, 2025

Time: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: Blackbird Airpark and Joe Davies Heritage Park, Palmdale

Cost: Free

Eligibility: Elementary-aged students

Registration: Through participating school districts and the Flight Test Museum

https://flighttestmuseum.org/junior-test-pilot/