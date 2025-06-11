aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

2025 Police Week Defenders Challenge

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, high crawls during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron move a simulated casualty during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, and is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jren Jordan (left), and Senior Airman Jason Wright (right), 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders, conduct ammo can presses during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig (left), Senior Airman Jason Wright (center), and Airman 1st Class Jren Jordan (right), 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders, push a Humvee during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses.
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and civilian law enforcement officers await the start of a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW held various events throughout Police Week to commemorate fallen defenders and honor current security forces and civilian officers. These individuals keep the base and community safe every day of the week.
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay
U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring the fallen, active-duty military, and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay
Members of the 56th and 944th Security Forces Squadrons watch as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Kaneshiro, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, disassembles an M4 carbine during a manipulation competition for National Police Week, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants conducted timed disassembly, reassembly, and function drills of the M4 carbine and M17 pistol for a chance to win prizes.
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the John J. Rhoades Airman Leadership School march to a forward operating point near the flightline as an F-35A Lightning II prepares to land, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Ready Airman Training, a day of hands-on training in which all ALS students participated, included tactical combat casualty care, runway repair, and clearing buildings. The students, drawn from various career fields, are preparing to become future non-commissioned officers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
 By By A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay
