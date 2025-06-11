2025 Police Week Defenders Challenge by Aerotech News • June 11, 2025 2:01 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, high crawls during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron move a simulated casualty during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, and is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jren Jordan (left), and Senior Airman Jason Wright (right), 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders, conduct ammo can presses during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig (left), Senior Airman Jason Wright (center), and Airman 1st Class Jren Jordan (right), 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders, push a Humvee during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses.