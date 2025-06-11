2025 Police Week Weapon Manipulation Contest by U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright • June 11, 2025 1:54 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Members of the 56th and 944th Security Forces Squadrons watch as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Kaneshiro, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, disassembles an M4 carbine during a manipulation competition for National Police Week, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants conducted timed disassembly, reassembly, and function drills of the M4 carbine and M17 pistol for a chance to win prizes. A M240B medium machine gun stands as a part of a weapons exhibit during National Police Week, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The exhibit showcased various weapons platforms employed by U.S. Air Force Security Forces including sidearms, rifles, and machine guns. National Police Week honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) Members of the 56th and 944th Security Forces Squadrons watch as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Kaneshiro, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, disassembles an M4 carbine during a manipulation competition for National Police Week, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants conducted timed disassembly, reassembly, and function drills of the M4 carbine and M17 pistol for a chance to win prizes. National Police Week honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)