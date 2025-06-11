Army

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $1,735,721,252 modification (PZ0001) to contract W58RGZ-23-D-0011 for the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision System. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, was awarded a $178,931,003 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of modeling analysis computing exploitation labs. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of July 25, 2028. Fiscal 2023 and 2025 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $178,931,003 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-25-C-0017).

Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $9,219,244 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a water well at Buckley Space Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,219,244 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-A026).

Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $646,519,738 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5500) to exercise options for hardware production of the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (31%); San Diego, California (9%); Sykesville, Maryland (9%); Scottsdale, Arizona (8%); Syracuse, New York (5%); Cerritos, California (5%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (4%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (2%); Riverside, California (2%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (19%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $270,651,566 (42%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $187,934,086 (29%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $187,934,086 (29%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Aviation Systems Engineering Co., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $294,019,257 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering services and supplies associated with the research, development, system prototyping and limited production, modification, and sustainment support of naval airborne anti-submarine warfare systems. The requirements span all Navy and Marine Corps type, model, series, other government agency and Foreign Military Platforms, and across all phases of the systems life cycle. Work will be performed in California, Maryland (20%); Lexington Park, Maryland (20%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); Jacksonville, Florida (10%); Warminster, Pennsylvania (10%); Horsham, Pennsylvania (10%); Huntington Beach, California (10%); and Whidbey Island, Washington (10%), and is expected to be completed in June 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0082).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $53,058,280 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0259) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 30 Next Generation Electronic Attack Unit (NGEAU) B-Kits and 22 NGEAU B-Kit Spares in support of the Growler Block II phase 1 upgrade for the Navy. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota (75%); Linthicum, Maryland (23%); and St. Louis, Missouri (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,058,280 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Internet Marketing, doing business as GBS Group,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3220525D4054); Auxiliary Systems Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N3220525D4055); AVMAC LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220525D4056); Custom Panel and Controls LLC,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3220525D4057); EMS Industrial,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220525D4058); Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp.,* Port Arthur, Texas (N3220525D4059); KD Shipyard Repairs LLC,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N3220525D4060); MD Marine Electric,* Tacoma, Washington (N3220525D4061); Marine Systems Corp.,* Boston, Maine (N3220525D4062); Olokun LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220525D4063); PowerGen Controls LLC,* Houston, Texas (N3220525D4064); and The McHenry Management Group Inc.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220525D4065), are awarded a combined maximum-value $44,585,355 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for electrical services for Military Sealift Command vessels. Each awardee will be awarded a $3,500 minimum contract guarantee at contract award. These contracts include a five-year base period and an unexercised six-month option period. Work will be performed at government and commercial facilities worldwide and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $3,500 per contract, for a total of $42,000, will be obligated on the initial delivery orders for the minimum guarantee and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and 12 offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $37,378,000 for a ceiling-price delivery order (N00383-25-F-YY1T) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the repair of 109 horizontal stabilizers used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (85%); and St. Louis, Missouri (15%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,315,220 will be obligated at the time of award as an undefinitized contract action, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Surface Ships Ltd., Portsmouth, United Kingdom, is awarded a $10,519,547 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6407 to exercise options for explosive MK64 MOD 0 destructors and fiber optic spool kits for the Airborne Mine Neutralization System-Archerfish. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed by December 2027. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,519,547 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SecuriGence LLC,* Leesburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $174,254,183 modification (P00063) to previously awarded task order HR001121F0006 for information technology multi-network support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $698,451,122 from $524,196,939. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 2026. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research and development funds in the amounts of $1,948,000 and $34,698,771 respectively, are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,906,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement hybrid contract, for Information Innovation Office (I2O) support services. This contract provides technical and subject matter expertise support to I2O for existing and planned programs, new start efforts, scientific research, and technology transition. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,966,287 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a sole source acquisition. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001125CE032).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Marietta, Georgia, was awarded a ceiling $56,041,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action for contractor logistics support for the C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. This contract provides for sustainment and logistical support services required for the C-5M fleet modified by the avionics modernization program and reliability enhancement and re-engining program to provide strategic aircraft capability to the Air Mobility Command and Air Force Reserve Command. Work will be performed at Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $27,460,090 are being obligated at time of award. The C-5 Galaxy Contracting Branch, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8525-25-C-B001).

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was awarded a $10,128,817 firm-fixed-price contract for a DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G cargo aircraft. This contract provides for one new, commercially produced, Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft, a spares package, and ferry flight service for the aircraft to Guatemala City, Guatemala. Work will be performed at Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Guatemala. This contract is a country-directed sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $10,128,817 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio is the contracting activity (FA8625-25-C-B004).

*Small business