Headlines — June 9

News

Trump orders National Guard troops to LA to quell immigration protests

National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles early Sunday on orders from President Donald Trump in response to clashes in recent days between federal immigration authorities and protesters seeking to block them from carrying out deportations.

Schofield soldier pleads guilty to killing, dismembering pregnant wife

In a Wheeler Army Airfield courtroom Tuesday, Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday at a court-martial to killing Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, 19, and her unborn child last summer at the couple’s home on Schofield Barracks, an Army installation on Oahu.

101st Airborne soldier dies in training accident in Hungary

Sgt. Aaron Cox, 24, was serving as an infantryman in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. The incident is under investigation.

Exclusive: US believes Russia response to Ukraine drone attack not over yet, expects multi-pronged strike

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threatened retaliation against Ukraine over its drone attack last weekend has not happened yet in earnest and is likely to be a significant, multi-pronged strike, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Hegseth returns to Capitol Hill to defend Trump’s defense budget plan

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear before Congress this week for the first time since his tumultuous confirmation to discuss the fiscal 2026 military budget, even though the full White House request for his department has yet to be released.

Air Force

Summer drills will sharpen US military mobility across the Indo-Pacific, general says

Multiple logistics exercises this summer will test and enhance U.S. forces’ airlift and sealift capabilities across the Indo-Pacific, the head of U.S. Transportation Command said Friday.

This Space Force astronaut wants to see more troops in orbit

Last year, Space Force Col. Nick Hague — about to become the first active-duty Guardian to launch into space — was thrown a curveball. After 18 months of training to lead a four-person crew, he was reassigned as the commander of a two-member mission: to rescue two astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station.

Pair of airmen hospitalized for injuries sustained while driving on Ramstein Air Base

Two airmen were taken to hospitals after being injured Friday while driving in a personal vehicle on a base road, according to an 86th Airlift Wing statement.

Air Force ready to deploy more nukes once arms control treaty ends

The Air Force is ready to add more nuclear warheads to its bomber aircraft and underground missiles if ordered to do so when a key arms control treaty expires next year, its top nuclear officer said June 5.

Air Force sets up new Experimental Operations Unit for Collaborative Combat Aircraft

The new unit at Nellis Air Force Base plans to do simulations and eventual real flight tests of new uncrewed jets that are meant to integrate with crewed fighter jets.

Veterans

Veterans commemorated with urn or plaque would get VA burial option under new bill

Families who choose to receive an urn or commemorative plaque on behalf of a deceased veteran forfeit the right to bury that veteran in a national cemetery under a new Department of Veterans Affairs rule.

VA’s disability calculator produced wrong results, costing some vets thousands of dollars

A benefits calculator that the Department of Veterans Affairs used for figuring monthly compensation amounts for disabled veterans had errors that incorrectly lowered payments for certain complex illnesses and injuries, a federal watchdog found.

Two-thirds of troops who left the military in 2023 were at risk for mental health conditions, survey found

A mental health survey given to over 50,000 troops on their way out of the military in 2023 found that two-thirds indicated they might have a mental health condition worthy of medical follow-up. But of those identified in the program, more than half refused referrals to a transition program for counseling or other treatment, a government watchdog found.