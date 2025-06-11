aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Local

Janine Sijan-Rozina visits Luke

by adriennek The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. His sister, Janine, frequently visits Air Force installations to retell the story of her brother’s heroism and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. His sister, Janine, frequently visits Air Force installations to retell the story of her brother’s heroism and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, attended a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Sijan award, named after Capt. Lance Sijan, was first presented in 1981, and each year it is given to a senior and junior officer, and a senior and junior enlisted member who demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities throughout the year.
Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, attended a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Sijan award, named after Capt. Lance Sijan, was first presented in 1981, and each year it is given to a senior and junior officer, and a senior and junior enlisted member who demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities throughout the year.

 

Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, sits with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Sijan was shot down over Vietnam on Nov. 9, 1967. Despite severe injuries, he evaded capture for 45 days, later passing away while being held at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Sijan was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism.
Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, sits with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Sijan was shot down over Vietnam on Nov. 9, 1967. Despite severe injuries, he evaded capture for 45 days, later passing away while being held at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Sijan was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism.

More Stories

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and civilian law enforcement officers await the start of a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW held various events throughout Police Week to commemorate fallen defenders and honor current security forces and civilian officers. These individuals keep the base and community safe every day of the week.
Luke K-9s compete with neighboring...
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay
U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring the fallen, active-duty military, and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.
National Police Week closes at...
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, high crawls during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
2025 Police Week Defenders Challenge
 By Aerotech News
Members of the 56th and 944th Security Forces Squadrons watch as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Kaneshiro, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, disassembles an M4 carbine during a manipulation competition for National Police Week, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants conducted timed disassembly, reassembly, and function drills of the M4 carbine and M17 pistol for a chance to win prizes.
2025 Police Week Weapon Manipulation...
 By U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit