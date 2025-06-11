Janine Sijan-Rozina visits Luke by adriennek • June 11, 2025 1:33 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. His sister, Janine, frequently visits Air Force installations to retell the story of her brother’s heroism and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, attended a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Sijan award, named after Capt. Lance Sijan, was first presented in 1981, and each year it is given to a senior and junior officer, and a senior and junior enlisted member who demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities throughout the year. Janine Sijan-Rozina, Capt. Lance P. Sijan’s sister, sits with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing during a lunch event held in honor of her brother, Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Lance Sijan, May 16, 2025, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Capt. Lance Sijan died while being held as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, and he is the first Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Sijan was shot down over Vietnam on Nov. 9, 1967. Despite severe injuries, he evaded capture for 45 days, later passing away while being held at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Sijan was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism.