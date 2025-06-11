aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Luke K-9s compete with neighboring counties

by U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and civilian law enforcement officers await the start of a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW held various events throughout Police Week to commemorate fallen defenders and honor current security forces and civilian officers. These individuals keep the base and community safe every day of the week.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Longhurst, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicle equipment maintenance apprentice, and honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, present the colors and perform at a K-9 Competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Held during Police Week, the competition showcased the skills and bond between law enforcement working dogs and their handlers. Luke AFB held various events throughout the week recognizing military and civilian police.
Rik, a K-9 with the Casa Grande Police Department, bites a decoy during a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured an obstacle course for the working dogs, testing their abilities in differing terrain and raised ledges to see how the K-9s adapt to unfamiliar settings. Awards such as Tough Dog, was based on greatest running speed, force of impact, and bite strength, were awarded to the K-9s.
Ralph, a K-9 with the Maricopa County Sherrif’s Office, sprints toward a target during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The MCSO’s K-9 unit assists with patrol duties, searches, tracking, apprehension of suspects, and bomb and narcotics detection. These K-9s and their handlers undergo extensive training to ensure qualification for their assigned duties.
Christian Corrales, Arizona Department of Corrections dog handler, and his K-9 partner, Dag, compete in a K-9 event, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Popular law enforcement K-9 breeds include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Bloodhounds, and Labrador Retrievers. Depending on their specialized tasks, these dogs can be either single-purpose or dual-purpose.

Axl, a K-9 with the Maricopa County SWAT Division, bites a decoy during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In March 2024, K-9 Axl alerted narcotics officers of an envelope disguised as legal mail at a Lower Buckeye jail, revealing pages soaked in methamphetamine. The hard work of K-9 partners on the front lines contributes significantly to community safety.
Blitz, a K-9 assigned to the Casa Grande Police Department, runs toward a decoy during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Beyond their daily work in the K-9 unit, these handlers and their canine counterparts also showcase their skills through competitions and public demonstrations. These demonstrations allow the unit to connect with the community at public safety events and schools.
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Caccavo, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, directs her K-9 partner, SSilke, to jump through a training arch in an obstacle course during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The day’s K-9 competition tested the dogs’ obedience and speed in accurately completing the course. Several portions of the obstacle course were strategically designed to test the dogs’ obedience by creating hesitation in following orders.
U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring the fallen, active-duty military, and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaylen Craig, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, high crawls during the 2025 Police Week Defender Challenge, May 13, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Defender Challenge consists of various strength and endurance trials, including tire flips, casualty movements, and ammo can presses. The Defender Challenge is part of National Police Week, which honors the men and women of law enforcement agencies around the country, while remembering those who gave their lives in service. U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright
Members of the 56th and 944th Security Forces Squadrons watch as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Kaneshiro, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, disassembles an M4 carbine during a manipulation competition for National Police Week, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants conducted timed disassembly, reassembly, and function drills of the M4 carbine and M17 pistol for a chance to win prizes.
U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the John J. Rhoades Airman Leadership School march to a forward operating point near the flightline as an F-35A Lightning II prepares to land, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Ready Airman Training, a day of hands-on training in which all ALS students participated, included tactical combat casualty care, runway repair, and clearing buildings. The students, drawn from various career fields, are preparing to become future non-commissioned officers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
