Luke K-9s compete with neighboring counties by U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay • June 11, 2025 2:18 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and civilian law enforcement officers await the start of a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW held various events throughout Police Week to commemorate fallen defenders and honor current security forces and civilian officers. These individuals keep the base and community safe every day of the week. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Longhurst, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generating vehicle equipment maintenance apprentice, and honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, present the colors and perform at a K-9 Competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Held during Police Week, the competition showcased the skills and bond between law enforcement working dogs and their handlers. Luke AFB held various events throughout the week recognizing military and civilian police. Rik, a K-9 with the Casa Grande Police Department, bites a decoy during a K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured an obstacle course for the working dogs, testing their abilities in differing terrain and raised ledges to see how the K-9s adapt to unfamiliar settings. Awards such as Tough Dog, was based on greatest running speed, force of impact, and bite strength, were awarded to the K-9s. Ralph, a K-9 with the Maricopa County Sherrif’s Office, sprints toward a target during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The MCSO’s K-9 unit assists with patrol duties, searches, tracking, apprehension of suspects, and bomb and narcotics detection. These K-9s and their handlers undergo extensive training to ensure qualification for their assigned duties. Axl, a K-9 with the Maricopa County SWAT Division, bites a decoy during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In March 2024, K-9 Axl alerted narcotics officers of an envelope disguised as legal mail at a Lower Buckeye jail, revealing pages soaked in methamphetamine. The hard work of K-9 partners on the front lines contributes significantly to community safety. Blitz, a K-9 assigned to the Casa Grande Police Department, runs toward a decoy during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Beyond their daily work in the K-9 unit, these handlers and their canine counterparts also showcase their skills through competitions and public demonstrations. These demonstrations allow the unit to connect with the community at public safety events and schools. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Caccavo, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, directs her K-9 partner, SSilke, to jump through a training arch in an obstacle course during a police and military K-9 competition, May 14, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The day’s K-9 competition tested the dogs’ obedience and speed in accurately completing the course. Several portions of the obstacle course were strategically designed to test the dogs’ obedience by creating hesitation in following orders.