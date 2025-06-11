aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
Mission Ready ALS Airmen at Luke AFB

by By A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the John J. Rhoades Airman Leadership School march to a forward operating point near the flightline as an F-35A Lightning II prepares to land, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Ready Airman Training, a day of hands-on training in which all ALS students participated, included tactical combat casualty care, runway repair, and clearing buildings. The students, drawn from various career fields, are preparing to become future non-commissioned officers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
Approaching the end of Airman Leadership School at the 56th Fighter Wing, seasoned junior enlisted Airmen learn to become future well-trained non-commissioned officers, taking their skills and expertise in their current career fields to the next level in preparation to be the new leaders of tomorrow.

This five-week program is designed to transition senior airmen into roles where they lead and supervise future troops, with a curriculum focusing on leadership, communication, and professional aspects of the Air Force. This course serves as a mandatory prerequisite for promotion to staff sergeant in the Air Force.

On May 2, 2025, the Airmen in the course applied their knowledge from weeks of classroom instruction during a full day of hands-on training, combining everything they learned in a practical setting. This exercise, called Ready Airman Training/Mission-Ready Airman training, had the primary objective of mission planning, teamwork, and agile combat employment awareness.

The immersive training covered a broad spectrum of skills, including team movements, base defense, tactical casualty combat care, navigating stress under fire, and basic air refueling. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Vaughn, 56th Force Support Squadron primary lead instructor, described the curriculum.

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Squadron pose for a photo with a fueling truck and F-35A Lightning II, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Refueling marked the final portion of their Mission-Ready Airmen training, providing a hands-on perspective on the basics of fighter jet refueling. This training is essential for the future non-commissioned officers to understand the planning and materials needed for such an effort in real-life scenarios.
“ALS students spend a week going over Air Force Core Missions, the Joint Force, the National Defense Strategy, and more,” Vaughn said. “This exercise is the ‘capstone’ event that puts everything they have learned over the last four weeks into play.”

For many Airmen in the course, this exercise provided their first experience in a simulated deployed environment, which they found essential for applying leadership skills.

“As a team leader, I feel more confident in quickly assessing damage, efficiently assigning roles, and maintaining high morale, even under pressure,” noted U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wingo, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman. “This exercise improved our speed and teamwork while maintaining safety and quality of repair.”

Adapting to changing plans proved to be a significant lesson. “Scenarios never go as we planned,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Medina of the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “You can do all the training and planning prior to an exercise, but nothing will ever prepare you enough for real-world operations. Our decision-making skills were sharpened. Today, bridged the gap between the classroom and operational readiness.”

Instructors were pivotal to the exercise’s success, even incorporating new elements like hands-on work with an F-35A Lightning II on the flightline.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our senior advisors for Class 25-4, we were able to get an F-35A on Taxiway Alpha for some exposure training,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Beltran, an Airman Leadership School instructor with the 56th Force Support Squadron.

This unique opportunity, made possible through the efforts of some ALS students and their connections within their respective shops, allowed Airmen to learn the basics of refueling a jet.

“We’ve been trying to get Airmen’s hands on with aircraft to see how to work on a jet and get it in the air, making the overall mission possible,” said Beltran. “We are constantly working with various agencies to ensure this continues for future classes.”

 

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, participate in a final hands-on training, May 2, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. To simulate real-world challenges, base volunteers role-played as both helpful good Samaritans and hostile enemies. This dynamic environment required the Airman Leadership School students to apply their newly learned skills in de-escalating tense encounters and establishing secure guarded perimeters.
The overall Mission-Ready Airman exercise accentuated the importance of teamwork, translating classroom knowledge into functional use, and understanding everyone’s role in mission success. By understanding everyone’s part in a larger operational picture, the training showcased the Air Force’s identity as a fighting force by creating the agile leaders of tomorrow.

At Luke AFB, the commitment to creating combat-ready Airmen and training the world’s greatest fighter pilots is always key. This vital mission is made possible by the dedication of all Airmen across the base who work tirelessly in maintaining our aircraft, ensuring we are always ready for tomorrow’s challenges.

