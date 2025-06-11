National Police Week closes at Luke by U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay • June 11, 2025 2:07 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring the fallen, active-duty military, and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather at Luke Air Force Base’s closing ceremony for National Police Week, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This observance specifically honors military and civilian law enforcement, including the base’s own defenders who safeguard the installation. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather at Luke Air Force Base’s closing ceremony for National Police Week, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This observance specifically honors military and civilian law enforcement, including the base’s own defenders who safeguard the installation. Throughout the week, events are held to recognize their vital role in protecting the community and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Williams, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, recites opening remarks at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. National Police Week provides a time for honor, remembrance, and support, bringing together law enforcement, survivors, and the community to pay homage to fallen officers. The week includes the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and other events recognizing their ultimate sacrifice.