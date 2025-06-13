Missile Defense Agency

Integration Innovation Inc. (i3),* Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $428,991,242. Under this competitive follow-on contract, the primary focus of the contractor is to enable the identification, collection, distribution, and analysis of critical test data needed to assess and evaluate new and updated Missile Defense System capabilities to support fielding decisions to the Warfighter. A task order in the amount of $100,000 is being issued. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The ordering period is from June 10, 2025, through June 9, 2030. The contract includes five one-year options for a total ordering period through June 9, 2035. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with fourteen proposals received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are obligated to this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-25-D-E001).

Air Force

Cubic Defense Acquisition Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a ceiling $399,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for follow-on depot contractor logistic support P5CTS contract for the Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs. Work will be performed at San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by June 9, 2032. This contract involves FMS to Australia, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 FMS funds in the amount of $2,947,160 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8210-25-D-B001).

MilTrain II JV LLC, North Las Vegas, Nevada, has been awarded a $84,647,510 firm-fixed-price single-award contract for MQ-9 Aircrew Training Support. This contract provides for all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and all other items and services required to perform and support MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft aircrew academic instruction; courseware development; and air and ground intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance test and training support; and major command certified approaches/supplemental recovery procedures. Work will be performed at Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; Creech AFB, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, and 556 Test and Evaluation Squadron, Nevada; March Air Reserve Base, California; and Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $833,476 are being obligated at time of award. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-25-C-0003).

Navy

Nammo MAC LLC, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is being awarded a $95,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for the production of .50 Caliber Polymer Cased Ammunition. The contract ordering period is from June 10, 2025, to June 9, 2030. Work is to be performed at the contractor facility in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Fiscal 2025 procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,026,000 will be obligated at the time of award for delivery order one. Funding will not expire at the end of fiscal 2025. This contract is a sole source award under the authority of U.S. Code 3204(a)(7), Public Interest. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-5201).

Coherent Aerospace & Defense, Murrieta, California, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the SONGBOW: Pulsed Fiber Lasers and Directed Energy Subsystems with High Bandwidth Wavefront Control Project. This contract provides for the development of pulsed fiber lasers for remote sensing and illumination and to further the development of a 400 kilowatt (kW) directed-energy subsystem by integrating a 50-kW laser with a beam-control assembly. Work will be performed in Murrieta, California, and is expected to be completed in January 2027. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 20-month base period with one 11-month and one 18-month option periods which will run concurrently, is $29,981,651. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,881,201 are obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement (BAA) N0001424SB001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals were received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001425C1506).

GKG Contractors LLC, Isabela, Puerto Rico, is awarded an $11,093,780 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations support services at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Millington, Tennessee. Work will be performed in Millington, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance (O&M), (Defense Agencies); fiscal 2026 civil works revolving fund, (Army Corps of Engineers); fiscal 2026 defense health program; fiscal 2026 Defense Commissary Agency account; fiscal 2026 O&M, (Army Reserve); fiscal 2026 O&M, (Army); and fiscal 2026 O&M, (Navy) contract funds, in the amount of $8,258,404 for recurring work, will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-25-D-0036).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $8,056,338 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) to increase the previously established requirements to support sailor infrastructure at Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Funding will not be obligated at time of award. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Ameriqual Group LLC, doing business as Ameriqual Packaging, Evansville, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $52,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for unitized group ration-A. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 167-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 23, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-25-D-Z208).

Baxters North America Inc., doing business as The Wornick Co., Blue Ash, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $28,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for unitized group ration-A. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 167-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 23, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-25-D-Z209).

Army

Western Marine Construction Inc.,* Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $26,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition and replacement of floating breakwaters. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Ketchikan, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,950,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-25-C-0010).

Place Services Inc., Canton, Georgia, was awarded a $17,179,200 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction of an indoor small arms range. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Walton, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $17,179,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0012).

*Small business