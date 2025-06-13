Headlines — June 13

News

700 Marines deployed to LA to respond to immigration protests

About 700 Marines have been ordered to deploy to Los Angeles to help National Guard members respond to immigration protests, U.S. Northern Command announced Monday, as California prepared to sue President Donald Trump over his use of Guard troops to confront the protesters.

Lawmakers condemn Trump’s use of Guard, active-duty troops in LA

Congressional Democrats and administration critics condemned President Donald Trump’s decision this weekend to federalize National Guard troops in California as a serious breach of standards for the involvement of the military in domestic affairs.

Air Force spends millions on relaxation cubes that may prove worth it

At dozens of bases across the Air Force, troops are undertaking tried-and-true relaxation techniques — biofeedback, meditation — in shiny mirrored cubes that can project light patterns and even galaxies. The experience, as one researcher put it, is more like a “Disney ride” than a studio or clinical office.

US military’s highest ranking transgender officer says separation process is broken

The highest-ranking transgender officer in the Department of Defense said that the military’s transgender separation policy is going to leave gaps in units as skilled service members are removed from the armed forces.

Bipartisan House proposal aims to speed up defense acquisition work

A pair of key House lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation Monday designed to simplify the defense acquisition process with the goal of speeding the fielding of new systems and technology to the military’s front lines.

Air Force

Air Force may revive shelved ARRW hypersonic program

The Air Force wants to revive its shelved AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, hypersonic program — and perhaps move it into the procurement phase.

US bombers step up combat operations as demand grows

U.S. bomber units are stepping up the pace of combat operations and overseas training as demand for their capabilities grows around the globe, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command said June 5.

F-22s fly alongside MiGs to commemorate founder of America’s secret Soviet Fighter Squadron

Newly-released footage records the unique formation flight over Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base last November, which brought together U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and Soviet-era MiG-21 and MiG-29 jets.

‘Kill more, die less’: New unit explores how to deploy wingman drones

The Air Force has launched a new unit dedicated to figuring out how to use wingman drones in tandem with manned aircraft over future battlefields.

Woman acquitted of crossing into military border zone is latest legal blow to Trump administration

A migrant from Peru has been acquitted in Texas of charges related to trespassing on a newly created military zone along the U.S. southern border now deemed an extension of Fort Bliss, delivering another legal blow to the Trump administration.



Defense

Belgium braces for first F-35 delivery this fall

After facing delays, the first F-35A aircraft is expected to arrive in Belgium in the coming months as part of a total order of 34 fighter jets, according to manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Poland, changing helo ‘priorities,’ pushes for trainers and naval aircraft

The Polish military has reconsidered its priorities when it comes to helicopters, senior officials said, moving trainer, maritime and transport birds at the top of the list while freezing plans to procure US-made Black Hawks.

UK confirms aim to buy F-35A for NATO nuclear strike role

A Defence Minister has confirmed for the first time that the Royal Air Force is expected to operate a mix of F-35B and F-35A fighter jets, suggesting a future acquisition of the A variant.

Veterans

Transgender vet sues VA over decision to halt hormone therapy meds

A transgender Army veteran sued Veterans Affairs leaders on Monday for cancelling her hormone therapy medications as part of new department policies ending all transgender-related care, calling the move unlawful and unfair.

VA’s disability calculator produced wrong results, costing some vets thousands of dollars

A benefits calculator that the Department of Veterans Affairs used for figuring monthly compensation amounts for disabled veterans had errors that incorrectly lowered payments for certain complex illnesses and injuries, a federal watchdog found.