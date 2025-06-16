Army

GardaWorld Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W519TC-25-F-0261); Triple Canopy Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W519TC25F0262); Allied Universal, Irvine, California (W519TC-25-F-0263); Acuity International LLC, Reston, Virginia (W519TC-25-F-0264); SOC LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W519TC-25-F-0265); Patriot Group International Inc., Warrenton, Virginia (W519TC-25-F-0266); and Continuity Global Solutions LLC, Port Saint Joe, Florida (W519TC-25-F-0267), will compete for each order of the $10,336,446,197 firm-fixed-price contract for guard and protective security services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2035. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $792,371,847 modification (P00070) to contract W56HZV-18-D-0010 for a three-year extension to the family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 contract. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, St. Petersburg, Florida, was awarded a $706,475,429 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of 120mm ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 12, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-25-D-0006).

Cooper Tacia General Contracting Co., Raleigh, North Carolina, awarded a $23,657,005 firm-fixed-price contract for child development center construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2028. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $23,657,005 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-25-C-4001).

Trend Construction Inc., Deland, Florida, was awarded a $19,596,566 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a standard design automated record fire plus range. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2027. Fiscal 2021 and 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $19,596,566 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-25-C-A001).

RESPEC Co. LLC, Rapid City, South Dakota, was awarded a $15,971,580 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction of a geothermal generation slim well. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with an estimated completion date of June 10, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $15,971,580 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-A020).

Defense Logistics Agency

US Foods Inc., doing business as US Foods – Los Angeles, La Mirada, California, has been awarded a maximum $187,824,608 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 366-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is June 13, 2026. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3012).

S&K Electronics Inc.,** Ronan, Montana, has been awarded a maximum $10,000,000 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for electric air heaters. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is June 10, 2030. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E5-25-D-0005).

Air Force

US&S-Pegasus JV LLC, Greenville, South Carolina was awarded a $46,815,308 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations and support services. This contract provides for all personnel, supervision, equipment, tools, materials, supplies, test equipment, and other items and services necessary to accomplish materiel management, ground transportation and vehicle management, traffic management, real property maintenance, and fuels management. Work will be performed at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and nine offers were received. Fiscal year 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $24,000 are being obligated at time of award. The 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, is the contracting activity (FA4654-25-D-0001).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on June 10, 2025, for Cubic Defense Acquisition, Inc., San Diego, California, $399,000,000 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is June 11, 2025.

Navy

Epsilon C5I Inc.,* San Diego, California, is awarded an $11,959,351 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6893625F0340) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6893621G0003). This order provides for the ongoing expansion, evolution, implementation, and to furnish VISION technology, a full motion video, multi-intelligence analysis capability that produces analytic capacity leveraging multi-source intelligence to accelerate the find, fix, track, target, engage, and assess process in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N101-100 titled, “Multi-Source Imagery and Geopositional Exploitation (MSIGE)”. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $1,548,643 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,548,643 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Small business in historically underutilized business zones