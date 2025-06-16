Headlines — June 16

News

Trump reverts 7 Army bases to former names with new honorees, including Delta Force soldier

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that seven Army bases will revert to names that once honored Confederate leaders but will now take the names of nine highly decorated U.S. Army soldiers of the same name.

LA deployments to cost $134M and last 60 days, Pentagon says

The military’s deployment of almost 5,000 National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests will cost around $134 million and last 60 days, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller told lawmakers in a hearing Tuesday.

Missing Norfolk sailor found dead; sailor in pretrial confinement

A Norfolk-based sailor who went missing almost two weeks ago has been found dead, and another sailor is in pretrial confinement in connection with the case, Navy investigators said Tuesday.

Hegseth questions Air Force plan to buy E-7, touts space-based recon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday cast doubt on the future utility of airborne battle management aircraft, particularly the E-7 Wedgetail, and said space-based capabilities represent the future of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

National Guard activates first-of-its-kind electromagnetic warfare company

The Georgia National Guard officially activated a new intelligence unit this month, the first of its kind in the Army, specifically tasked with electromagnetic warfare.

Air Force

For Air Force weather experts, the cloud is the future – rain or shine

After spending the better part of a decade transitioning outdated systems and infrastructure to the cloud, the Air Force agency responsible for providing key weather and environmental inputs for military and intelligence operations is starting to see a silver lining.

US Air Force’s nascent radar plane faces the axe

The Air Force’s plan to buy 26 new E-7 Wedgetail radar planes is in jeopardy as the Pentagon shifts its focus to space-based surveillance, the defense secretary said Tuesday.

Air Force charity revises aid offerings to cover broader range of financial needs

Mental health counseling, domestic violence relocation and immigration fees are now among the expenses covered by Air Force Aid Society financial assistance programs.

First glimpse of Air Force’s new stealth nuclear cruise missile

After years of development, we have gotten our first look at what the USAF’s new AGM-181A Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear-armed cruise missile could actually look like.

New Skyraider II instructor pilots racking up flight hours

The first batch of instructor pilots on one of the Air Force’s newest airframes are piling on the flight hours as they prepare to welcome their own students next fiscal year.

Pilots eject after South Korean F-16 leaves runway at base in Alaska

A South Korean air force F-16D Fighting Falcon left the runway during takeoff Tuesday at a U.S. base in Alaska, prompting both pilots to eject, according to the U.S. and South Korean air forces.

Veterans

GOP-led House bills seek to simplify claims appeals for veterans and their families

Benefit claims on appeal that can take years for a decision by the Department of Veterans Affairs would be delivered faster and with fewer errors under a package of Republican-led House bills, according to lawmakers.