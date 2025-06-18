Army

Brice Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0018); Bristol Prime Contractors LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0019); Eklutna Construction & Maintenance LLC,* Wasilla, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0020); Orion Construction Inc.,* Wasilla, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0021); Red Point Construction LLC,* Palmer, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0022); and Weldin Construction LLC,* Wasilla, Alaska (W911K-B-25-D0023), will compete for each order of the $450,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment, restoration, modernization and small construction projects at various military locations in Alaska, and Wake Island. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 11, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Recco Inc., Cheyenne, Wyoming, was awarded a $17,336,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a vehicle and aircraft maintenance shop and storage complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2026. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $17,336,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wyoming, is the contracting activity (W50S8W-25-C-A004).

Navy

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California, is awarded a $155,886,629 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Somerset (LPD 25) fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $178,357,238. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $144,704,806 (93%); and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,181,823 (7%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $11,181,823 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4415).

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $94,514,992 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00167-25-D-0005) for the procurement of the Navy’s next generation dosimetry system and an updated database management software system called the Naval Radiation Exposure Management System. This contract includes a five-year ordering period, with the maximum value of $94,514,992, if the full contract ceiling is utilized. Work will be performed in Oakwood Village, Ohio (47%); the Czech Republic (25%); Spain (13%); Germany (13%); and the United Kingdom (3%). Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,595,127 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare System Carderock Division, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $18,249,602 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-5409) to exercise an option and provide funding for manufacturing, assembly, test and delivery of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Tactical All-Up Rounds in support of full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (35%); East Camden, Arkansas (35%); Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (8%); Elma, New York (3%); Middletown, Ohio (3%); Anniston, Alabama (2%); and various other locations each less than 2% (2%), and is expected to be completed by May 2029. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Army) funding in the amount of $18,249,602 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Acciona CMS Australia LLC, Maumee, Ohio, is awarded a $15,482,554 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an aircraft maintenance support facility. This contract provides for new construction of a squadron operations facility. Work will be performed at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction (MILCON) (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,008,257 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 MILCON (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,474,297 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-25-C-1311).

Saab Inc., Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $15,012,698 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5530) to exercise an option for multi-mode radar production and engineering support. Work will be performed in Gothenburg, Sweden (51%); and Syracuse, New York (49%), and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,012,698 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Saunders Engine and Equipment Co. Inc.,* Gulf Shores, Alabama, is being awarded $14,877,224 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide small craft maintenance and upgrade support services in support of the Naval Oceanographic Office. The contract includes a 60-month ordering period, and one six-month option period in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, option to extend services, which, if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $16,490,007. All work will be performed in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Work will begin in July 2025 and expected to be completed by June 2030; if the option is exercised work will be completed by December 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $10,000 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured through the sam.gov website as a total small business set-aside requirement with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Fleet Directorate, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-D-0015).

North Star Scientific Corp.,* Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded a $13,746,890 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0217) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0014). This order provides modeling, hardware design and construction, testing and data analysis in preparation for and execution of full-scale testing in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, Topic N06-125 “L-Band Solid-State High-Power Amplifier for Airborne Platforms.” Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii (44.39%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (44.99%); San Leandro, California (7.70%); Newark, Delaware (1.13%); and Warminster, Pennsylvania (1.79%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,746,890 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $7,755,462 cost-plus award-fee order, N6278622F0021, against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-19-G-2319) to provide engineering and management services for LCS 25 Post Shakedown Availability. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (51%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (21%); Washington, D.C. (14%); and Moorestown, New Jersey (14%). This delivery order is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,150,251 (66%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Beyond New Horizons LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, has been awarded a $101,574,440 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (FA9101-24-C-B002) for test operations and sustainment. This modification provides for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements and some support services for Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Work will be performed at Arnold AFB, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2036. This modification brings the overall value of the contract from $3,857,718,219 to $3,959,292,659. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds are being obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and research and development funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tennessee, is the contracting activity.

*Small business