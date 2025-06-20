Headlines — June 20

News

Military parade rolls through DC as ‘No Kings’ protesters across US decry Trump

The grand military parade that President Donald Trump had been wanting for years barreled down Constitution Avenue on Saturday with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute, playing out against a counterpoint of protests around the country by those who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king.

US helps defend Israel from Iranian missile attack

The U.S. military helped defend Israel from Iranian-fired missiles Friday, a day after Tel Aviv launched a massive air attack on Iran’s military leadership and nuclear program.

LA unrest cancels more than 600 appointments at city’s VA clinic

At least 600 patient appointments were cancelled at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center this week because of protests and violence in the city, and Veterans Affairs officials are asking local leaders to take steps to secure the area to prevent future care disruptions.

New program gives nondeployable sailors more opportunities to serve

A recently announced Navy initiative will help expand work opportunities for sailors unable to deploy by placing them in shore billets that suit their unique expertise, according to a service administrative fact sheet released Monday.

Texas reduces number of troops at southern border amid response to planned protests

The Texas National Guard has continued to play a significant role in Trump’s increased military presence along the U.S.-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021.

Air Force

Local leaders slam delayed disclosure of PFAS leak at Air Force base in Tokyo

U.S. officials have confirmed that about 250 gallons of contaminated water leaked at this airlift hub in 2023, a disclosure that is drawing sharp criticism from local governments for coming more than two years after the incident.

Air Force relieves commander of pilot training squadron

Lt. Col. Brian Seymour was removed from command of the 71st Student Squadron on Thursday, June 12, the Air Force said, less than a month after he took over the unit.

Hoops and heart: Spangdahlem airmen, students celebrate Special Children’s Day

The wide-eyed airmen couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing from a hard-charging group of local schoolkids, who were several points up in the opening minutes of a full-court basketball game at the base gym.

Defense

Paris Air Show goes big on defense amid war concerns

The Paris Air Show, the biggest event of its kind by number of exhibitors, will feature significantly more defense themes at this year’s edition compared to two years ago, driven by a deteriorating global security situation, the show organizers said.

Italian Air Force accepts Leonardo’s M-345 as basic trainer jet

The Italian Air Force has formally entered into service a new basic jet trainer, the Leonardo M-345, which will operate alongside the firm’s better known M-346 advanced trainer.



RTX, Lockheed Martin, other defense stocks rise after Israel hits Iran

Defense stocks gained on the back of Israel’s attack on Iran, extending large rises for a sector that has benefited from a series of conflicts in recent years.

York’s experimental communications satellite ready for launch

The first of 12 satellites built by York Space Systems for a Space Development Agency demonstration mission is ready for launch, the company announced this week.

Turkish firms strengthen defense collaboration with new deals

Turkish defense companies, spearheaded by a massive deal for the export of a fifth-generation fighter jet, continued to bolster their partnerships during a major industry event held in Indonesia.

Veterans

About 60 arrested in veterans’ protest ahead of Army parade

U.S. Capitol Police arrested about 60 demonstrators Friday evening during a protest of the appearance of troops in Saturday’s Army celebration in Washington and at immigration protests in Los Angeles. More than 50 of those arrested were veterans, according to organizers.

Fear of reprisal contributes to ‘scourge’ of military sexual trauma, veterans groups warn

The nation’s leading veterans service organizations urged Congress to adopt a bill that would give survivors of military sexual assault and sexual harassment greater access to health care services and benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Supreme Court rules unanimously against time limits on combat-related disability pay

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday against the federal government in a class-action suit over combat-related special compensation, paving the way for an estimated 9,000 retired service members to receive thousands of dollars in retroactive pay.