Navy

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $560,493,551 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2130 for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (47%); Schenectady, New York (45%); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (8%). Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $87,700,000 (54%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $39,956,500 (24%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,824,878 (21%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,200,000 (less than 1%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $800,000 (less than 1%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $266,733 (less than 1%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $733 (less than 1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $88,500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on May 29, 2025)

Raytheon Co., Tucson Arizona, is awarded a $299,694,832 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-5408 to procure test equipment and spares, and to exercise options for Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Block 2 Guided Missile Assemblies. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (12%); Edinburgh, Australia (11%); Mississauga, Canada (10%); San Jose, California (9%); Raufoss, Norway (8%); Hengelo Overijssel, Netherlands (5%); Ottobrunn, Germany (5%); Cambridge, Canada (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (4%); Koropi, East Attica, Greece (3%); Lystrup, Denmark (3%); Ankara, Turkey (2%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Torrance, California (2%); Westlake Village, California (2%); Grenaa, Denmark (2%); Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane, Australia (2%); Canton, New York (2%); Camden, Arkansas (1%); Aranjuez, Spain (1%); Milwaukie, Oregon (1%); Lawrence, Massachusetts (1%); and various other locations each less than 1% (8%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $283,710,000 (95%); fiscal 2025 other customer funds in the amount of $7,044,336 (2%); fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,404,000 (2%); and fiscal 2024 other customer funds in the amount of $3,536,496 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Dignitas Technologies LLC,* Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide lifecycle support for the Advanced Computer-based Training System II, to include updates and patches to Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) training sites, acquire cybersecurity artifacts from MRTS 3D® training sites, draft, modify, and maintain a 3D computer model, game scene development guide, draft, modify, and maintain the software development guides and human-machine interface standards, develop and maintain software architecture, networking, and the instructor operating station standards, develop and maintain the software development kit for use by other developers and develop and modify Curriculum products. Additionally, this contract will provide a vehicle for producing applications, maintenance updates, capability upgrades, and other life cycle support requirements in support of MRTS 3D®, VISIT 3D™, and other training products in support of modernized, on-demand, Fleet-responsive training systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in June 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured with seven offers received. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134025D0005).

HII Unmanned Systems Inc., Pocasset, Massachusetts, is awarded an $85,730,017 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N61331-25-D-1001) consisting of cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost contract line items for engineering support services of the MK 18 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Family of Systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $85,730,017. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts (70%); San Diego, California (19%); Norfolk, Virginia (5%); Panama City, Florida (5%); and various overseas locations (1%), and is expected to be completed by June 2030. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2030. This contract will be funded from fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation; and other procurement (Navy) funds, with a ceiling of $85,730,017. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $251,462 (<1%) will be obligated at time of award of the first delivery order. This contract was not competitively procured via the Sam.gov, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $60,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-25-C-2127 for advance planning and long-lead-time material procurement to prepare and make ready for the accomplishment of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) inactivation and defueling. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,645,077 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Signal Systems Corp.,* Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $18,792,464 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833525F0097) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833525G0016). This order provides for ongoing research, development, test, engineering, and acquisition for advanced technology maturation of spread spectrum techniques for sonar ping technologies, target localization using multi-static sonar with drifting sonobuoys, and continuous active sonar signal processing techniques and are critical to the success of the Fleet’s airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare operations and training mission for the Navy. These efforts are in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III for Topics N04-007 entitled, “Continuous Active Sonar”; N093-168 entitled, “Target Localization Using Multi-Static Sonar with Drifting Sonobuoys”; and N101-005 entitled, “Spread Spectrum Techniques for Sonar Ping Technology”. Work will be performed in Millersville, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $690,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Army

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Palm Bay, Florida, was awarded a $487,300,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee for the modernization of enterprise terminals, depot and engineering services support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (W15P7T-25-D-0004)

Sustainable Design Consortium Inc.,* Baltimore, Maryland (W911SA-25-D-A011); AC Lopez Construction Inc.,* San Juan Capistrano, California (W911SA-25-D-A018); Miller Electric Co. Inc.,* Reno, Nevada (W911SA-25-D-A027); Whelcon Contractors LLC,* Tucson, Arizona (W911SA-25-D-A019); and Miami Marine Services LLC,* Miami, Oklahoma (W911SA-25-D-A026), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation and construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2030. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity.

MGS construction Services Inc.,* Sallisaw, Oklahoma (W911SA-25-D-A020); CCS King George 2 LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (W911SA-25-D-A021); Far West Contractors Corp.,* Placentia, California (W911SA-25-D-A022); Vet Con Souza,* Farmersville, California (W911SA-25-D-A023); and Miami Marine Services LLC,* Miami, Oklahoma (W911SA-25-D-A024), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation and construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 16, 2030. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity.

KGN Support Services LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $22,189,297 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of infrastructure projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Callao Naval Base, Lima, Peru, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2027. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Peru) funds in the amount of $22,189,297 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-25-C-0021).

cBEYONData, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $19,859,322 modification (P00002) to contract W91CRB-24-A-0001 for functional operations support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Llamas Plastics Inc.,* Sylmar, California, has been awarded a maximum $11,550,000 firm-fixed-price contract for left aircraft windshield panels. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 17, 2026. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-25-C-EG17).

*Small business