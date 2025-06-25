Headlines — June 25

News

Pentagon shifts Greenland to US Northern Command in shakeup

The Pentagon is redrawing its military combatant command responsible for defending the U.S. homeland to include Greenland as the Trump administration signals it wants control of the Danish territory.

Trump says the US knows where Iran’s Khamenei is hiding and urges Iran’s unconditional surrender

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn’t want him killed “for now.”

Trump is renaming 7 Army installations. Here are the stories behind the names being scrubbed.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued “a little breaking news” during his visit to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. “We are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee,” he said. “We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious, you know, I like to keep it going, right.”

DHS reverses course, allowing immigration raids to resume at farms, hotels, restaurants

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday reversed course on guidance limiting immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants, according to a source familiar with the discussions — the latest example of whiplash for an agency tasked with carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Massie, Democrats move to block US strikes on Iran

A strange-bedfellows coalition is looking to hamstring President Donald Trump.

Air Force

Air Force lowered annual recruiting goal due to budget woes, but still on track to hit target this month

The Air Force had to reduce its target recruiting goal by several thousand airmen due to ongoing congressional budget delays, but is still on pace to hit its newly revised benchmark by the end of this month, according to the service.

Space Force

US Space Force sergeant found guilty of murdering Colorado teenager

A Colorado jury has found a U.S. Space Force sergeant guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager and guilty of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of another teen.

Defense

MBDA offers cheap drone swarm as door opener for its pricey missiles

MBDA, Europe’s largest missile maker, unveiled a cheap one-way drone at the Paris Air Show designed to saturate enemy air defenses en masse and clear the way for what the company calls high-value effectors such as cruise missiles.

Leaning on civilian sales, Airbus pushes H145M helicopter in Poland

Airbus Helicopters is looking to translate success in Poland selling rotorcraft for civilian and para-public markets into military orders, offering the H145M as a versatile option for light attack and training missions, the company’s head of sales for Eastern Europe said.

Unmanned Leonardo jet trainers could take GCAP drone role, CEO says

The search aperture for drone technology in the tri-national GCAP program remains wide open for Italy, with considerations including a potential conversion of M-345 or M-346 Leonardo trainer jets for the role, according to company CEO Roberto Cingolani.

Oracle unveils initiative to help companies sell tech to the Pentagon

The program aims to help smaller technology vendors access Defense Department customers and further entrench the software giant’s cloud platform

Veterans

Veteran who fired at gunman and inadvertently killed Utah protester was a safety volunteer, organizers say

A military veteran who was trying to stop an alleged gunman and inadvertently shot and killed a demonstrator at a Salt Lake City “No Kings” rally was a “safety volunteer” for the demonstration, according to police and organizers.