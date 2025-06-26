Scaled Composites swiftly transforms Model 437 to support Beacon™ autonomy initiative

MOJAVE, Calif. – June 24, 2025 – Scaled Composites is partnering with Northrop Grumman on the recently announced Beacon autonomous testbed ecosystem, which leverages the Model 437 as an airborne test platform.

The Model 437 first flew August 29, 2024, successfully demonstrating Northrop Grumman’s digital engineering tools and processes with the Digital Pathfinder wings. In just 21 months, this clean-sheet aircraft went from start of detailed design to first flight. Following the Digital Pathfinder demonstration in 2024, Scaled transitioned to significant aircraft modifications to support Beacon integration on the Model 437.

“Modifying the Model 437 on such a short timeline reflects Scaled’s ability to design, build, test – and in this case modify – at the pace of innovation,” said Greg Morris, president of Scaled Composites. “This speed and agility is why we are an ideal partner to flight test industry-leading autonomy solutions, enabling capabilities development at an unrivaled pace. This partnership facilitates rapid technology evolution to accelerate mission autonomy into the hands of our warfighters.”

Scaled Composites has extensive experience employing demonstrators to evolve low technology readiness level solutions and emerging technologies in a flying environment. Scaled’s dedicated team, and experience in integrating and testing novel solutions, will enable rapid maturation of autonomy within the Beacon ecosystem.

About Scaled

Founded in 1982 by Burt Rutan, Scaled Composites has averaged the first flight of a unique, new airplane per year, challenging the future of aerospace with each design, build, and test. A one-stop shop for rapid innovation of aerospace concepts, Scaled Composites excels at development, research flight testing, and the pursuit of breakthroughs.

Our employees are hands-on and out-of-the-box thinkers with a passion for proving the impossible – enabling the execution of significant and impactful programs.

