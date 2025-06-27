Navy

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N6247825D4041); Grunley Goodfellow JV*, Rockville, Maryland (N6247825D4042); Hawaii-Wake MACC Constructors, Watsonville, California (N6247825D4043); Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N6247825D4044); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N6247825D4045); Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N6247825D4046); The Korte Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N6247825D4047); Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N6247825D4048); Nordic PCL Construction Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N6247825D4049); SLSCO Ltd., Galveston, Texas (N6247825D4050); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland (N6247825D4051), were awarded a combined $8,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build contract for new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of existing infrastructure within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility. Each awardee was awarded $3,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) after contract award. The maximum combined dollar value, including the base period of five years and one option period of three years, for all 11 contracts is $8,000,000,000. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Hawaii region, and is expected to be completed by June 2033. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) and military construction defense agencies contract funds. Fiscal 2025 O&M (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,000 will be obligated for the minimum guarantees and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov website with 15 offers received. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 12, 2025)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $986,785,825, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117 for additional component development, class lead yard support, and Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) supplier development enhancements supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise (Virginia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers). This contract combines previously scheduled United Kingdom (U.K.) funding modification in the amount of $16,035,000, as annotated herein, for the continued support of the joint U.S. Columbia-class and U.K. Dreadnought-class common missile compartment program. The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the Navy’s plan of serial production of Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines. The Navy and Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) conducted the fiscal 2025 SIB Study (SIB25) to determine how to successfully complete the once-in-a-generation recapitalization of the submarine force. The SIB projects in this contract modification directly support the direction of OMB, OSD CAPE, and the Navy. Pursuant to the president’s budget for fiscal 2025, the requirements are included for SIB25 investment for strategic sourcing, supplier development, and shipbuilder and supplier infrastructure. Funding is pursuant to the SIB25 and the 2025 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law 119-4). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Newport News, Virginia (15%); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. Fiscal 2025 national sea-based deterrence fund funds in the amount of $794,112,793 (96%); U.K. funds in the amount of $16,035,000 (2%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,208,683 (1%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,400,000 (<1%); and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $641,000 (<1%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000 (<1%), will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Chugach Logistics and Facility Services JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $149,792,218 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations support services at Naval Base San Diego. The work to be performed provides for facilities support, supply, and environmental services. Work will be performed in San Diego, California and will be completed by November 2033. Fiscal 2025 base operating support funds in the amount of $6,062,376 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Department of Defense solicitation portal in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment and the Contract Opportunities website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-25-D-2720). (Awarded June 16, 2025)

Reliance Test and Technology LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $90,202,440 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00059) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0033). This modification exercises an option to provide research, development, test, evaluation, engineering, fleet and management support services required to perform aircraft engineering and developmental flight tests, as well as fleet training events for the Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers in support of the Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (78%); Norfolk, Virginia (13%); Dam Neck, Virginia (5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in June 2031. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,230,525; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,019,000; fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,198,907; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $649,000, will be obligated at time of award, $7,217,907 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $52,284,995 modification to increase the contract ceiling on a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract (N00039-20-D-0021) for Global Positioning System-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Service (GPNTS) software support services. No funding will be placed on contract and obligated at the time of award. GPNTS is used to receive, process and distribute three-dimensional position, velocity, acceleration, attitude, time and frequency in the formats required by shipboard user systems. The software support includes development, integration and test of improvements, correction of deficiencies, preparation and delivery of engineering interim/final software builds and inputs for the GPNTS software requirements and configuration baseline. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 14, 2029. This sole source modification award was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) – Only One Responsible Source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, was awarded an unpriced change order to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2406) to add an additional air conditioning plant in support of Landing Platform Dock (LPD) 31 and 32. The value of this unpriced change order was not-to-exceed of $30,434,468 and awarded on a fixed-price-incentive contract line-item number. The work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (59%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (28%); and various other locations (13%). LPD 31 is scheduled for completion December 2028, and LPD 32 in June 2030. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 5,733,023; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,888,201, were obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on June 17, 2025)

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $13,155,112 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N61331-24-D-0006) for mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicle support services. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (50%); Panama City, Florida (40%); and Port Hueneme, California (10%), and is expected to be complete June 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $490,595 (4%) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal acquisition Regulation 6.302-1-only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on June 17, 2025)

MAST Technologies LLC, San Diego, California, is being awarded $12,021,800 for a firm-fixed-price, commercial requirements contract for the procurement of rubber tiles that support the passive countermeasure system. This is a two-year contract with three one-year option periods, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, option to extend services, which, if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $31,728,760. All work will be performed in San Diego, California. Work is expected to be completed by June 2027; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by June 2030. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Individual delivery orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-25-D-CM01).

Air Force

Clear Align LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire, was awarded a $199,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract award for security forces tactical security system. This contract provides for a modular, scalable, tailorable, lightweight, rapidly deployable, ground-based tactical security and surveillance capability at remote deployment locations. Work will be performed at Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by June 2032. This contract was a sole source acquisition under the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III program. No funds are associated with the base contract. The Force Protection Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2381-25-D-B001).

Mercury Mission Systems LLC, Torrance, California, was awarded a $26,559,778 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable contract for the F-15 data transfer module II, data transfer module II remote receptacle and docking station production. This contract provides for procurement of Group B kits, system engineering/program management, and interim contractor support. Work will be performed at Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $9,342,516; and fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $237,581, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-25-C-B004).

Army

Merrick & Co., Greenwood Village, Colorado, was awarded a $7,997,159 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction plans and specifications. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Greenwood Village, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $7,997,159 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-25-F-0096).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Imagine Milling Technologies LLC,** Fullerton, California (SPE2DH-25-D-0021, $25,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business