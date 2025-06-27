Northrop Grumman donates $10M to National Air and Space Museum

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum received a $10 million donation from Northrop Grumman to support the transformation of the museum’s building in Washington, D.C. In honor of the gift, the museum’s planetarium will be renamed the Northrop Grumman Planetarium. This leadership support helps reach the $285 million campaign goal to completely renovate the museum’s flagship building.

“We are grateful to Northrop Grumman for this generous gift to support the transformation of one of the most popular museums in the world,” said Chris Browne, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the museum. “With this gift, we will be able to continue the work of bringing new artifacts, exhibitions and amenities to visitors from around the world and hope to expand our programming in the Northrop Grumman Planetarium.”

The planetarium has also added new titles to its lineup of ticketed show options available several times daily (adult tickets are $10). The new shows include “Oasis in Space,” “Edge of Darkness,” “Birth of Planet Earth” and “Faster Than Light.” In addition to the ticketed shows, free public programs that provide guided tours of the constellations and visible planets are offered twice a month, and a family-friendly educational show about the moon is offered to visitors twice a week. The Northrop Grumman gift will allow the museum to increase the number of people served, in person and online.

Northrop Grumman has a long history of space innovation, including significant contributions to some of the most iconic missions and technological advancements, such as the Apollo Lunar Module, the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the James Webb Space Telescope.

“This contribution reinforces our commitment to pioneering the future of space exploration and education,” said Rob Fleming, president of Northrop Grumman Space Systems. “Introducing real-world science and technology through accessible, engaging experiences helps ignite the next generation of engineers and scientists. Together with the National Air and Space Museum, we’ll spark curiosity and drive innovation in aerospace and beyond.”

This gift was made possible through the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Agartha Larbi, the foundation’s president said, “This partnership builds on our long-term commitment to advancing STEM education and investing in the success of the communities where our employees live and work.”

The National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., is located at Independence Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. and is open every day except Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but timed-entry passes are required to visit. The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport and is open every day. except Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, and timed-entry passes are not required for regular indoor visitation. Parking is $15.