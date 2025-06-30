U.S. Special Operations Command

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, was awarded a $471,590,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9224125D0002) with firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursement terms for production, sustainment, and contractor logistics support of Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System units without the IR camera lens sensor in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technology Applications Program Office. The contract has a maximum ceiling of $471,590,000. At the time of award, $52,892,515 is obligated, comprising $8,064,279 for Task Order One (contractor logistics support); and $44,828,236 for Task Order Two (B-Kits). Work will primarily be performed in Sparks, Nevada, and is expected to be completed by June 2030 with an optional six-month extension to November 2030. USSCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 20, 2025)

Army

Mack Defense LLC, Allentown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $221,860,919 firm-fixed-price contract for the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck, logistics products, and engineering change proposal support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 23, 2031. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-D-0049).

Defender Contracting & Construction 2 LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded a $83,308,500 firm-fixed-price contract for building repair and construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2030. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-25-D-A011).

L3Harris Global Communications Inc., Rochester, New York, was awarded a $11,962,602 firm-fixed-price contract for communications equipment and accessories. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2028. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Germany) funds in the amount of $11,962,602 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-C-5032).

Navy

CASS Holdings LLC,* Edmond, Oklahoma, is awarded a $53,973,001 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure repair and refurbishment services of AM-2 Mat Packages. AM-2 Mat is designed to interlock in a brickwork type pattern and provides for the construction of portable runways and taxiways for aircraft launch and recovery in support of the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program, Expeditionary Airfield Division. The scope of work will include repair and refurbishment of four types of AM-2 Matting Packages: F71, F72, F73, and F78 which includes end frames, stamping/markings, end sheets and locking bars. Work will be performed in Edmond, Oklahoma (100%), and is expected to be completed in June 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $1,246,448 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of this fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0018). (Awarded June 23, 2025)

CORRECTION: The $34,028,721 PAE Government Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, contract announced yesterday was announced with the incorrect award date. The correct date is June 24, 2025.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Agile Decision Sciences LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $20,343,772.91 option exercise modification (P00006) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (HS0021-23-C-0012) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). This modification exercises Option Period Two to continue to provide cybersecurity support services to DCSA’s Program Executive Office. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia; and Hanover, Maryland, with an estimated completion of June 28, 2027 (with options). Fiscal 2025 DCSA working capital funds in the amount of $11,997,272 were obligated at the time of award. The cumulative face value of the contract to date is $87,294,593. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logictics Agency

Transaero Inc., Melville, New York, has been awarded a maximum $8,930,016 firm-fixed-price contract for TF33 engine fuel housing insert manufacturing. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California with a March 30, 2029, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Air Force defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-C-0066).

*Small business

**Certified 8(a) program participant contractor