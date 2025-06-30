Headlines — June 30

News

Iran launches missile attacks on US base in Qatar

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

Trump ceasefire plan falters as Israel says Iran launched more missiles and pledges response

A tentative truce proposed by President Donald Trump hung in the balance as Israel said Iran had launched missiles into its airspace less than three hours after a ceasefire went into effect and vowed to retaliate.

ICE detains Marine Corps veteran’s wife at green card meeting

Marine Corps veteran Adrian Clouatre doesn’t know how to tell his children where their mother went after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained her last month.

Afghanistan War Commission hears from vets as it tackles troop surge

At the peak of the war in Afghanistan, following President Barack Obama’s troop surge in late 2009, about 110,000 service members were deployed to the country at a given time. At least some of those troops were gleaning insights from their vantage point on the ground that would take senior leaders back stateside years more to uncover.

Pentagon announces new flag nominees including commanders of 5th, 7th fleets

Five admirals have been nominated for a third star, including new fleet commanders for naval forces in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, the Pentagon announced last week.

Air Force

Technical sergeant promotions surge in 2025, to 1 in 4

Competition eased considerably for Airmen looking to make technical sergeant in 2025, as about 1 in 4 eligible staff sergeants were picked for promotion.

The Air Force fitness test may soon include 2-mile runs twice a year

The Air Force is likely to up its fitness standards, including the addition of a 2-mile run and twice-yearly testing, Air Force officials confirmed to Task & Purpose.

F-15EX and its electronic warfare suite both face supply chain issues: Watchdog

Supply chain issues are causing headaches for the Air Force’s new F-15EX fighter and its accompanying electronic warfare suite, the Government Accountability Office said in a recent report—even as Congress plans to pump an extra $3 billion into the program.

What to know about Iran target: US air base Al Udeid

Iran launched an attack on the Al Udeid U.S. Air Force base in Qatar on Monday, as the world awaited its retaliation following U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Space Force

‘Bunch of SCARS’: Space Force’s Hammett speeds phased array antenna integration

The Space Force hopes to soon be able provide new orbital warfare capability to operators through integrating the modern phased-array antennas being developed under its Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program with its R2C2 satellite command and control software, according to senior program officials.

Defense

Cold Atoms, quantum lightbulbs and new radars: Thales shows off tech at Paris

At major aviation exhibitions like the one held at Le Bourget this week, the heavy hardware screaming through the skies always gets first billing. But sometimes companies bring quieter, but potentially just as important, pieces of technology to display.

Established defense contractors lend tech startups a helping hand

In an age where the Pentagon is increasingly likely to tap newer tech companies like Palantir and Anduril to lead a program, older defense companies are looking to pay it forward with promising startups—and learn from them in return.

UK’s MOD signals cruise missile plans remain classified

The Ministry of Defence has declined to confirm whether the UK intends to procure a land-based cruise missile, citing the classified nature of the capability mix being developed under the Strategic Defence Review.

Veterans

VA to end medical research on primates as animal rights group cheer the move

The Department of Veterans Affairs will end its spinal cord research involving monkeys this month, with the conclusion of studies on stem cell therapy to treat injuries and understand the impact of bruising on spinal cords.