Plane Crazy Saturday July 19, 2025

Armando Soliz, Historian & Author

Presents HONOR FLIGHT KERN COUNTY

When: Saturday July 19, 2025

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!

Where: Mojave Air and Spaceport

1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501

Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower

KMHV – TWR 127.6 WX AWOS-3 (132.225) (661.824.5218) Ground 123.9 Joshua Approach 133.65

Honor Flight Kern County’s mission is to Honor, Thank, and Inspire by building awareness and appreciation of the debt of gratitude America owes its veterans for their service and sacrifice for our nation.

Armando Soliz served in the Air Force from 1971-75.

His first book “We Seek No Wider War”” is an examination into the Vietnam War itself.

His brother was killed in the war and Soliz says he wanted the book to bring a better understanding of what happened for readers and veterans.

Armando Soliz was born and raised in Bakersfield California; he watched and experienced the turmoil and triumphs of our country in the 60s & 70s. After graduating high school, he joined the US Air Force and become a Military Working Dog Handler, Security Police K-9.

During his short four years he was assigned in Louisiana, Guam, Panama Canal Zone and finally Vandenberg Air Force Base CA. He is proud to be called a “Cold War Warrior,” and a “Vietnam Era Veteran.”

After his service he became a Paramedic and later a California Highway Patrol Officer.

11 A.M.– MASP Board Room – Limited Seating – Please RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org