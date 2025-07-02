Headlines — July 2

News

Iran remains security threat even after airstrikes, CENTCOM warns

President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next head of U.S. Central Command warned lawmakers on Tuesday that Iran still has “considerable tactical capabilities” even after recent airstrikes from Israeli and American forces, and will remain a security threat for the foreseeable future.

Ford carrier strike group deploys amid Middle East tensions

The United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier left its base in Virginia on Tuesday for a regularly scheduled deployment that could position it near Israel after the U.S. inserted itself in Israel’s war to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump slams Israel, Iran: ‘They don’t know what the f— they’re doing’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted both Israel and Iran for what he said were violations of ceasefire terms that had been agreed upon hours earlier.

Female troops played key roles in B-2, submarine strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Operation Midnight Hammer, the name of the U.S. military’s coordinated strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend, marked the longest B-2 Spirit stealth bomber mission since 2001 and the inaugural use of the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in combat.

VA staff finished 2M disability claims faster than ever this year

Veterans Affairs officials on Tuesday announced staffers had already processed more than 2 million disability benefits claims this fiscal year, the fastest the department has ever reached that mark.

Air Force

GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator successor in the works

The U.S. Air Force’s first combat employment of 30,000-pound GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker buster bombs in recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites draws new attention to work toward a successor.

Space Force

Secretive Space RCO plans to launch first ‘full-up’ satellites soon

As the Space Force races to embrace its space control mission, its Rapid Capability Office is expanding from simply developing payloads to delivering complete satellites.

Defense

UK F-35 buy paves way for a return to warplane-based nuclear deterrent

The United Kingdom will buy 12 F-35A fighter jets, marking a significant boost to the country’s nuclear deterrence posture, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Raytheon says rocket-motor squeeze still constrains missile output

United States production of some missiles continues to be constrained by a supply squeeze for rocket motors, Raytheon officials said at the Paris Air Show last week.

Sweden inks $900M IRIS-T air defense deal through European Sky Shield Initiative

Sweden has launched a major procurement to bolster air defense capabilities in the Baltic Sea region. The initiative includes medium- and short-range missile systems, radars, command infrastructure and vehicle platforms.



After years-long delay, missile tracking radar test declared a success

After a delay of nearly two years, the Missile Defense Agency has declared a successful test of its Long-Range Discrimination Radar’s ability to track a live ballistic missile target.

Lithuania warns Europe against making ‘big mistake’ of breaking off from US defense industry

Europe should continue to make investments in the US weapons industry instead of breaking away from its transatlantic partner, according to senior Lithuanian and Estonian lawmakers.

Airbus is bullish on ‘dronized’ warship helos that can defy rough seas

Airbus Helicopters sees a large market for its unmanned VSR700 rotorcraft in intelligence gathering as well as for tasks that are “dull, dirty and dangerous,” the head of unmanned aerial systems at the world’s biggest helicopter maker told Defense News at the Paris Air Show.

Boeing failed to provide training to prevent MAX 9 midair emergency: NTSB

Boeing failed to provide adequate training, guidance and oversight to prevent a midair cabin panel blowout of a new 737 MAX 9 flight in January 2024, which spun the planemaker into a major crisis, the United States National Transportation Safety Board has said.

Veterans

Do they or don’t they? Secretary won’t say whether VA DOGE employees have access to medical records

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins skirted questions Tuesday on whether VA employees assigned to carry out Department of Government Efficiency reviews at the department have accessed veterans’ medical records.

VA urges holdouts still receiving veterans benefits by paper check to move to electronic banking

The Department of Veterans Affairs is making a final push to move veterans who receive benefits by paper check to get the money directly deposited to an account after President Donald Trump ordered a shift to electronic banking for federal agencies by Sept. 30.