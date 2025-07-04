Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (LM RMS), Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $2,968,000,000. Under this follow-on contract, LM RMS will provide continuation of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Combat Systems Engineering Agent (CSEA) in order to maintain operational relevancy in support of the Missile Defense System. The Aegis BMD CSEA is the responsible Aegis BMD Weapon System design, development, integration, sustainment, and computer program source for Aegis cruisers, guided-missile destroyers, Aegis ashore variants, Aegis Guam System, and Glide Phase Intercept. LM RMS will provide execution of future studies, concepts, and computer program development to achieve capability improvements across all phases of the fire control loop (plan, detect, control, engage, and assess) in accordance with government provided interface requirements that can be delivered to the CSEA or other government designated agents for integration into the Common Source Library, and/or Integrated Combat Systems software architecture (e.g., advanced discrimination to counter advanced threats, closure of potential missile defense gaps, and enhanced defense against adversary advanced threats, improved single-ship performance of current dual tier engagement schemes, expansion to incorporate multi-tier weapons, and integration of advancements in Tactical Data Link architectures) The anticipated period of performance is July 2025 to June 2035. Research, development, test and evaluation; defense wide procurement; and operations and maintenance funds, will be utilized to execute the proposed scope. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-25-D-E001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, hybrid, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00128) under Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. The total value of this contract modification is $41,213,885.00, inclusive of all options. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with period of performance from time of award through June 2026. This modification will extend current contract line-item numbers for a period of up to twelve months. The effort performed includes an extension to the Combat Systems Engineering Agent contract; to have Lockheed Martin Corp. continue as the Aegis BMD Combat System Engineering Agent; and the Aegis BMD Weapon Systems design, development, and computer program source for Aegis cruisers, destroyers, and Aegis Ashore variants. Obligations in the amount of $12,763,888 using fiscal 2025 and 2026 research, development, test and evaluation; and operations and maintenance funds, will occur at the time of award. The value of the contract increases from $1,419,229,004 by $41,213,885 to $1,460,442,889. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Märzen Group LLC,* Nashua, New Hampshire, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity hybrid contract (cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement, and firm-fixed-price) with a maximum value of $31,372,000. Under this contract, the contractor will provide services to support the maintenance, transportation, set up, network connection, cybersecurity compliance, data link management & analysis and operation of the Tactical Data Analysis Connectivity System workstations. A task order in the amount of $1,767,917 is being issued immediately after award of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The ordering period, including options, is from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2030. This contract was procured on a sole source basis. Task Order One will be awarded with the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with $1,370,000 in fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds obligated at the time of task order award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0855-25-D-E001).

Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $92,188,802 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5123) for in-service AEGIS sustainment, capability package development and fielding, BL10 system integration and fielding, and product documentation in support of current configurations of the AEGIS combat system. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $573,803 (8%), fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,695,864 (82%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $695,000 (10%), will be obligated at time of award; and funds in the amount of $573,803 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 27, 2025)

Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, is awarded a $39,834,430 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide performance based logistic support services required to support five Navy UH-72A helicopters owned by the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland. This effort shall include all maintenance support services and equipment including sustaining engineering. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,952,910; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,365,230; and fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,516,289, will be obligated at the time of award, $20,952,91 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0051).

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $9,515,662 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4030) for a 49-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5). This contract includes a base work package and two unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $9,619,239. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, beginning Sept. 2, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 21, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,515,662 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the Governmentwide Point of Entry website and four offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4030).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, was awarded a cost type modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2307) for shipyard infrastructure investments to improve productivity at the shipyards and support a distributed shipbuilding model. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (100%) and is expected to be completed by December 2033. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds (100%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Missouri, was awarded a $51,732,837 fixed-price incentive, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for overhaul of the Tunner Aircraft Cargo Loader. This contract provides for overhaul, unscheduled depot level maintenance and power pack unit overhaul for the Tunner Aircraft Cargo Loader. Work will be performed in Bridgeton, Missouri and is expected to be completed by June 29, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8534-25-D-0003). (Awarded June 30, 2025)

Tyto Government Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $25,928,257 firm-fixed-price contract for weapon system support services primary to support the electronic warfare mission set. This contract provides for technical systems engineering, logistics, product support, and software prototyping services necessary to perform advisory and assistance services for the Space Force Space and Missile Systems Special Programs Directorate. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,822,869; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriation funds in the amount of $1,633,000, are being obligated at time of award. The Space System Command Space Superiority Systems Directorate Contracting Division, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8819-25-C-B010).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,036,389 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00053) to a previously awarded contract (FA7014-21-F-0108) for strategic plans and policy support services. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $80,153,353 to $103,189,742. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; and Germany, and is expected to be completed August 25, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriation funds in the amount of $11,316,305 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Work Services Corp., Wichita Falls, Texas, has been awarded a $21,599,152 firm-fixed contract modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (FA3020-23-C-0007) for food services at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $112,035,451. Work will be performed at Sheppard AFB, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $21,599,152 are being obligated at time of award. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.

KMM-Black Wave, Lewisville, Texas, was awarded a ceiling $9,500,000 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity type contract for Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineering Requirements. This contract provides for completion of minor, non-complex construction projects requiring minimal design. Work will be performed at Rome, Newport; and Stockbridge, New York, and is expected to be completed on June 30, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8751-25-D-0002).

Defense Logistics Agency

Treen Box & Pallet Inc.,* Mifflintown, Pennsylvania (SPE8EF-25-D-0007); Cutter Lumber Products,* Livermore, California (SPE8EF-25-D-0008); Pinnacle Forest Products LLC,* Holland, Michigan (SPE8EF-25-D-0009); and Slone Building Supply LLC,* Santa Fe, Texas (SPE8EF-25-D-0010), are sharing a maximum $42,493,320 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8EF-24-R-0001 for various types of wood pallets. This was a competitive acquisition with 28 responses received. These are two-year contracts with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Georgia and Arkansas, with a June 30, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $42,004,339 modification (P00009) to contract W31P4Q-22-D-0022 for missile support center logistics support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $10,641,620 modification (P00011) to contract W912DY-22-F-0266 for repair and maintenance of petroleum facilities and systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Birmingham Industrial Construction LLC,* Alabaster, Alabama, was awarded a $9,586,604 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a weapons range. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,586,604 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0008).

CORRECTION: The $52,571,428 modification (P00125) to contract W91CRB-18-F-0238 announced on June 30, 2025, to Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, D.C., for audit infrastructure was announced with an incorrect estimated completion date. The correct estimated completion date is Oct. 31, 2025

*Small business