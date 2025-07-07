Air Force

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, was awarded a $77,204,209 requirements contract for Miniaturized Airborne Global Positioning System Receiver (MAGR) production and sustainment. This contract provides for the repairs, production, sustainment, and engineering services relating to the MAGR-2K and 2K-M receivers. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California; and Huntsville, Alabama, and will be completed by June 30, 2031. This contract will also allow for future Foreign Military Sales to various partner nations. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity. (FA8576-25-D-0002)

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $47,624,250 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded contract (FA2860-23-F-0060) for executive airlift aircraft maintenance and back shop support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $128,092,127. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $41,966,123 are being obligated at the time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 30, 2025)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Buffalo, New York, was awarded a ceiling $38,960,550 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering services in support of the Electronic Warfare Avionics Integrated Support Facility. This contract provides for engineering services that will consist of recurring and non-recurring engineering tasks in support of the Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulators, Real Time Infrared/electro-optic Scene Simulator, Test Control Subsystem, Simulation Network server, future Northrop Grumman Amherst Systems products and related support equipment. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Buffalo, New York, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriation funds in the amount of $636,473 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523-25-D-B003).

Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $61,175,927 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6407) to exercise options for the production of High Altitude Anti-Submarine warfare weapon capability air launch accessory equipment, production support material, and related engineering and hardware support. The contract modification also establishes the value of contract options in the amount of $160,862,279 which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $349,151,128. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (77%); Salt Lake City, Utah (11%); St. Louis, Missouri (6%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2%); Joplin, Missouri (2%); Chandler, Arizona (1%); and Piedmont, Missouri (1%), and is expected to be completed by January 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,108,655 (36%); fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,341,444 (32%); fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,837,747 (29%); and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,506,238 (3%), will be obligated at the time of award; and funds in the amount of $14,343,985 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, is awarded a $41,381,393 firm-fixed-price construction contract for runway repairs at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana. Work will be performed in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Air Force, contract funds in the amount of $41,381,393 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-25-C-0037).

Power Engineers Inc., Meridian, Idaho, is awarded a $41,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N62742-20-D-0003) for architect-engineer services. The purpose of this contract modification is to increase the total ordering capacity to $101,000,000 for design and engineering services in support of electrical engineering projects. Work will be performed at Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of responsibility including, but not limited to, Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands (70%); Australia (10%); Hawaii (10%); and other areas (10%), with an expected completion date of January 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders and task order modifications from military construction (planning and design) funds as they are issued. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-D-0003).

L3Harris Technologies, Palm Bay, Florida, was awarded a $28,390,130 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract (N00039-25-D-2000) for Commercial Broadband Satellite Program (CBSP) engineering support services. The CBSP System provides terminal-to-shore, space and terrestrial connectivity to significantly increase throughput of data to improve critical Commercial Satellite Communications (COMSATCOM) capabilities to the Fleet and augments the Navy’s shipboard Military Satellite Communications. L3Harris is the original equipment manufacturer of the current AN/USC-69(V)2 FLV variant and AN/USC- 69(V)3 ULV variant. The contract will provide continued procurement of engineering services for the CBSP System to include maintenance, repair and support for CBSP required to maintain the existing systems while continuing to provide COMSATCOM capabilities to meet Navy requirements. The contract will provide continued engineering services on all CBSP Systems, terminals, components and spares. Engineering services will include engineering assistance to resolve complex technical issues on CBSP Systems, as well as repair and refurbishment services for deployed CBSP terminals within the Fleet. The contract includes a five-year ordering period. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in June 2030. This requirement was solicited as a sole source in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) – Only One Responsible Source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, awarded the contract on behalf of its organizational partner, the PMW/A170- Communications and Global Positioning System Navigation Program Office.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Washington, D.C., is being awarded a $25,313,188 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, (P00004) to a previously awarded contract, (N0003024C7002) to provide research and development services including program office support of the Nuclear-armed, Sea-Launched Cruise Missile Program. Work will be performed in Washington D.C. (80%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (5%); Sunnyvale, California (5%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Silverdale, Washington (2%); Centennial, Washington (2%); Magna, Utah (2%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (2%). Work is expected to be completed on July 11, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,484,524 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $14,372,285 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001923D0011). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued integrated logistics support, sustaining engineering, spares support, material management, component overhaul, and training activities in support of sustaining the VH-92A Patriot in-service helicopter for the Navy. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (17.07%); Sylmar, California (10.87%); Woodland, Washington (9.84%); Irvine, California (5.09%); Olathe, Kansas (4.69%); Sarasota, Florida (3.95%); Phoenix, Arizonia (3.25%); Fort Worth, Texas (2.8%); Twinsburg, Ohio (2.64%); Charlotte, North Carolina (2.51%); Berlin, Connecticut (2.21%); Fountain, California (1.96%); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (1.79%); Enfield, Connecticut (1.64%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.35%); Rockford, Illinois (1.28%); Blacksburg, Virginia (1.16%); Grand Prairie, Texas (1.03%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (7%); and various locations outside the CONUS (17.9%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract that is being modified was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Elma Electronic Inc., Freemont, California, is awarded a $11,355,108 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N64498-25-D-4016) for the commercial procurement of brand-name Versa Module Europa peripheral component interconnect with extents for both buses standards accessory components. Work will be performed in Freemont, California, and is expected to be completed 60 months after date of award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,120,400 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with four offers received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4016).



Army

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $ 33,497,794 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, with an estimated completion date of Jul. 2, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $33,497,794 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-A035).

City Light and Power FTR LLC, Greenwood Village, Colorado, was awarded a $23,640,765 firm-fixed-price contract for power generation and microgrid construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Jun. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $23,640,765 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0018).

Wright Tool Company LLC,* Warren, Michigan, was awarded a $ 21,947,788 firm-fixed-price contract for hand tool components. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jul. 1, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-D-2023).

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, was awarded a $13,033,701 modification (P00001) to contract W56HZV-25-F-0111 for chassis and shop equipment contact maintenance shelters for contact maintenance trucks. Work will be performed in Mishawaka, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2028. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,033,701 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Airborne Medical Depot LLC,** Tucson, Arizona (SPE2DE-25-D-0014, $40,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical and surgical supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0017 and awarded Sept. 28, 2023. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Service-disabled veteran-owned small business