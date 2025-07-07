Headlines — July 7

News

Senate passes Trump’s major policy bill with $150B for the DOD

The Senate passed a massive party-line spending package Tuesday, including a one-time surge in defense spending the Pentagon is counting on for its upcoming fiscal year 2026 budget.

Former Green Berets seek justice in Texas killing of Afghan teammate

The Green Berets he served with in Afghanistan knew him as a gentle giant with a ready grin. When they learned he’d been gunned down outside of his new home in Houston, Texas, they felt shock and disbelief. Now, two months after Abdul Rahman Waziri’s death, they’re still waiting for justice.

New Marines arrive in Los Angeles as first wave heads home

Roughly 400 Marines are being sent to Los Angeles to replace the 700 already there, Task & Purpose confirmed Tuesday, while 150 California National Guardsmen will be sent home. As the new Marines arrive, Marines who have been in Los Angeles for most of June will rotate out. Like those they are replacing, the 400 Marines are based at the Marine Corps’ major training base in Twentynice Palms, California.

A breakdown of safety procedures ‘directly contributed’ to an 82nd Airborne paratrooper’s death

On Sept. 12, 2024, Army Spc. Matthew Perez made his way to the ramp of a C-17 and prepared to take part in a parachute jump at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Perez, who was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, had told his parents that he was nervous because he was going to be jumping with over 150 pounds of gear, more than he had ever jumped with.

Air Force again changes course on tankers, plans new ‘production extension’ program

Just two years after unveiling a new tanker strategy that would involve the development of a futuristic stealthy tanker, the Air Force is yet again shifting course for its air refueling fleet, and is now eyeing a novel program to extend tanker production — a move that could favor Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus.

Air Force

KC-135 tankers set to get drone launchers

The U.S. Air Force has developed a means to launch small drones from its KC-135 aerial refueling tankers, and is now looking at adding that capability to the fleet. The service says the tankers could send out uncrewed aerial systems to help defend themselves from incoming threats and just provide useful additional situational awareness, as well as to potentially perform other missions in the future.

Space Force

Space Force boosting an ecosystem of GPS alternatives in low-earth orbit

The Space Force is playing midwife to a new ecosystem of commercial satellite constellations providing alternatives to the service’s own Global Positioning Service from much closer to the Earth, making their signals more accurate and harder to jam.

First missile warning satellite launch to MEO slips, but more to come

The Space Force’s first planned satellite launch to begin a new missile warning constellation in medium-Earth orbit has slipped from late 2026 to spring 2027 as a key component remains unproven. But the service is making progress and moving forward with plans for new batches of satellites, the Guardian in charge of the effort said July 1.

Defense

New missile defenses, EW tactics aided Israel during 12-day Iran conflict

During the recent twelve-day conflict with Iran, Israel broke out new defense technologies, including the first Israeli operational use of the Barak air defense systems as well as the first public disclosure about an Israeli Defense Forces unit that uses electromagnetic spectrum defenses to counter drones.

A-10 Warthog already has the capability to use laser-guided rockets to shoot-down drones

We have just learned that one of the most successful adaptations of an existing weapon in recent memory — morphing laser-guided air-to-ground rockets into counter-drone weapons — can be accommodated on three USAF aircraft, not just two.



Boeing makes its interim defense CEO permanent, naming Steve Parker head of defense business

Boeing has named company veteran Steve Parker as the CEO of its defense business, elevating him from his current role as the interim chief executive.

Missile Defense Agency issues Lockheed Martin Aegis contract worth up to $2.97B

The Missile Defense Agency issued Lockheed Martin a sole source contract worth up to $2.97 billion to upgrade the Aegis ballistic missile defense combat system, according to a Tuesday Pentagon contract announcement.

LeoLabs secures US military funding for missile-tracking mobile radar

LeoLabs, a California-based operator of ground-based radars for tracking objects in low Earth orbit, has secured $4 million in funding under a U.S. military program to upgrade its mobile surveillance radar, the company said.

Britain reportedly interested in Aussie ‘super radar’

The UK is watching with interest after Canada leapfrogged the United States to become the first overseas customer for Australia’s Jindalee Over-the-Horizon Radar (JORN) system – in what is expected to become Australia’s largest ever defence export.

Veterans

‘Complex’ veterans crisis line calls passed off to undertrained responders, watchdog report finds

The Veterans Crisis Line’s process for handling abusive or disruptive callers may be harming both veterans and the employees who answer the phones at the suicide helpline, according to a recently released government watchdog investigation.