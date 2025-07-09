AFAS leadership visits Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Retired Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas Jr., Air Force Aid Society chief executive officer, and his wife, Dinah Thomas, AFAS lead spouse, visited the 56th Fighter Wing, May 30, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

During their visit, the couple first visited the Military and Family Readiness Center to meet with Airmen becoming first time parents to let them know what funds AFAS has available to help them through this major life transition.

“We want young families to know this: you’re not alone,” said Dinah Thomas. “Whether it’s $200 for childcare or just someone to walk through the stress of new parenthood with you, we’re here for that.”

In addition to financial assistance in times of hardship, AFAS also provides education support in grants, scholarships, and more, while also offering targeted community programs to help with things like childcare, car upkeep, and spouse employment education.

“We do this because we love serving Airmen and Guardians,” said Edward Thomas. “We love to fight for them, and our job at AFAS is to do just that.”

After meeting with the Airmen, the Thomases sat down with staff from the Military and Family Readiness Center to discuss the challenges facing AFAS and how to better meet the evolving needs of today’s force. They focused on improving program visibility, expanding access to resources, and strengthening collaboration with base agencies to ensure support reaches those who need it most.

“One of the strategic challenges our organization is facing is the awareness gap that exists about our program with today’s Airmen,” said Thomas. “Many don’t realize the range of support we offer until they’re in crisis and closing that gap is key to getting help to those who need it.”

After meeting with the MFRC, Thomas and his wife Dinah met with First Sergeants from the base to discuss the aid functions available to Airmen through the nonprofit and to receive firsthand feedback on how to expand their accessibility and capability further.

Thomas and his wife thanked the group for what they do, explaining that the only path to success exists through First Sergeants and MFRCs.

“You all are on the front line,” said Thomas. “You are the ones who know your Airmen, see what their issues are, and you are the ones that drive those issues to the center and to our attention.”

As the challenges facing military families grow more complex, so does the need for consistent, sustainable support. AFAS stands ready to respond, but its ability to do so depends entirely on the generosity of donors. By giving to AFAS, individuals help ensure that no Airman faces hardship alone, and that the foundation of readiness and stability remains firmly in place across the Air and Space Forces.

To find out more about how you can support, please visit https://afas.org/donate/.