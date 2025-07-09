Air Force

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California, was awarded a $2,838,537,105 cost-plus-incentive-award-fee contract for Evolved Strategic Satellite (ESS) communications space development and production. This contract provides for the development and production of four ESS space vehicles. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2033. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Military Communication and Positioning, Navigation and Timing, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8807-25-C-B006).

ASRC Federal Gulf State Constructors LLC., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $21,969,365 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (FA300224C0009) for base maintenance services. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $146,483,685. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Frederick Airfield, Oklahoma; and Sheppard Annex, Lake Texoma, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2031. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds will be obligated at the time of modification in the amount of $3,577,136. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Textron Systems Corp., New Orleans, Louisiana, was awarded a $353,961,249 fixed price incentive-firm target contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2452) to exercise the option for the construction of three Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft air cushion 100 class craft. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana (66%); Pasadena, California (11%); Cincinnati, Ohio (7%); Gloucester, United Kingdom (4%); other locations (3%); Hunt Valley, Maryland (1%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); Russellville, Arizona (1%); Stamford, Connecticut (1%); West Palm Beach, Florida (1%); Riverdale, Iowa (1%); Chanhassen, Minnesota (1%); Gold Beach, Oregon (1%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (1%),and is expected to be completed by July 2031. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $353,961,249 were obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 30, 2025)

Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, Tamuning, Guam, is awarded a $295,019,906 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a defense system command center in Guam. Work will be performed at Joint Region Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by March 2029. The project is incrementally funded. Fiscal 2025 military construction (Defense) funds in the amount of $157,600,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-25-C-1301).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $28,643,657 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5102) for the extension of integrated logistics support, combat system engineering, and ship integration and test, and in-country integrated test team supports in connection with the KDX III Batch II destroyers. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to South Korea. Work will be performed in Ulsan, South Korea (60%); Moorestown, New Jersey (38%); and Seoul, South Korea (2%), and is expected to be completed by December 2027. FMS (Korea) funds in the amount of $7,200,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $15,000,000 modification (P00003) to contract W912DR-22-D-0007 for a broad variety of major and minor repairs, modifications, renovations, rehabilitation, alterations, design-build, design-bid-build and new construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 16, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ONE WTE JV, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was awarded a $10,788,971 firm-fixed-price contract for hazardous materials and hazardous waste programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,788,971 were obligated at the time of the award. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W91248-25-C-A004).

Panhandle Power Solutions LLC,* Destin, Florida, was awarded a $9,669,240 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of redundant electrical supply. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Jul. 8, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,669,240 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-25-C-A037).

Defense Logistics Agency

Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., Norwell, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $10,651,365 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hazardous waste removal, transportation and disposal services. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a two-year six-month base contract with one two-year six-month option period. Location of performance is Alaska, with a Jan. 15, 2028, ordering period end date. Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Michigan (SP4500-25-D-0021).

U.S. Transportation Command

Rampart Aviation LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (HTC71125CE116), has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract with a face value of $7,835,957. The contract provides continued passenger air transportation services between Naval Air Station North Island, California, to San Clemente California. The location of performance is San Diego, California. The base period of performance is Oct. 1, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2026. Operations and Maintenance funds will be obligated for fiscal 2025. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business