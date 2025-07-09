Headlines — July 9

News

Honolulu water agency sues US Navy over Red Hill fuel spill damage

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is taking the U.S. Navy to court for refusing to cover the local agency’s costs following the 2021 fuel spill at Red Hill, as the agency tries to protect the groundwater that O’ahu’s nearly 1 million residents rely on from further contamination.

Ukraine arms freeze part of wider military aid review, Pentagon says

A day after the White House confirmed that the U.S. has suspended some military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson said the decision stemmed from a larger review of America’s military support for countries around the world.

Air Force, Space Force hit recruiting goals months ahead of schedule

The Air Force and Space Force have met — and surpassed — their recruiting goals for 2025, three months ahead of schedule, officials announced Monday.

Pentagon again expanding military border zones, this time in Arizona

Hundreds more miles of federal land along the U.S. southern border in Arizona is set to be transferred to the Department of Defense, further expanding newly created military zones — and the footprint of the military’s role in immigration enforcement.

All US military boots should be made in America, lawmakers contend

New bipartisan legislation reintroduced in the Senate this week aims to ensure all combat boots worn by U.S. service members are manufactured entirely in the United States.

Air Force

‘What ACE is all about’: Dispersion protects airmen, planes during Iran attack

As the Air Force readied for its June 21-22 strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the service was also putting its Agile Combat Employment strategy into action. Satellite imagery showed combat aircraft emptying Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in preparation for a possible Iranian retaliatory attack.

Air Force top enlisted leader petition meant as praise, not protest, organizer says

A “playful” online petition urging the Air Force to name Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham as its next top enlisted leader was intended as a tribute to the airman, not a critique of the incumbent, according to the petition’s organizer.

New F-22 upgrade package to keep the jets viable laid out

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters are set to get an array of new “viability” upgrades to help protect them from emerging threats and otherwise ensure their continued relevance in future conflicts.

Air Force suspends plan to land cargo rockets on remote Pacific atoll

The Department of the Air Force has suspended plans to use an isolated Pacific island as a test site for landing rockets as it considers alternative sites.

Air Force wants extra $71M for officer aircrew bonus

The Air Force is requesting an extra $71.2 million in hazardous duty incentive pay for commissioned Airmen in fiscal 2026, plus an added $15.6 million for its officer retention bonus program, as the service expects more officers to take advantage of bonus programs.



Air Force set to launch its largest test of Pacific maneuver strategy

The U.S. Air Force will begin its largest joint multinational exercise in the western Pacific next week to stress-test its maneuver concept for modern warfare.

Space Force

Space Force to fund development of Atomic-6 solar power for satellites

Composite materials startup Atomic-6 secured a $2 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force to mature its solar power array for military satellite applications, the company announced July 2.

Defense

Fincantieri names new CEO of its American shipmaking arm

The American arm of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has named George Moutafis, currently an executive with gunmaker Beretta USA, as its new CEO.

UK F-35 plans clarified, but no timeline for 138 jets

Speaking at the Defence Committee on today, Healey set out new details on the evolving mix of F-35 variants in UK service and how the newly announced F-35A aircraft will fit into future plans.

Veterans

Veterans Crisis Line workers juggled multiple chats and texts with veterans, watchdog says

A federal watchdog found that a national hotline for veterans suffering a mental health crisis was struggling to keep its responders trained to handle the most belligerent and abusive callers, and that the hotline’s responders sometimes juggled two active text message conversations at once.