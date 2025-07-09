Mojave hosts 2025 CSUAS competition

The skies above Rutan Field at the Mojave Air and Space Port buzzed with innovation, June 7, 2025, as students from around the world gathered for the annual California Unmanned Aerial Systems Competition (C-UASC), hosted by California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) and the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of one of America’s most iconic aerospace testbeds, this year’s competition brought together bold ideas, brilliant minds, and boundary-pushing aircraft designs.

The challenge? Develop an unmanned autonomous system capable of autonomous flight, waypoint navigation, object detection and localization, and precision air delivery. From rotocopters to fixed-wing vehicles, each entry faced rigorous reviews and real-world mission demonstrations — testing not only technical excellence but also creativity and strategic thinking.

2025 Competition Highlights

• Design & Innovation Competition Winner: IIT-Bombay Rakshak, honored for their cutting-edge engineering and systems integration.

• Flight Competition Champion: Cal State LA Hexwing, demonstrating top-tier autonomous performance and mission accuracy.

• Strong Showings: Cornell CUAir claimed second in both categories, while Cal Poly and San Diego State earned honorable mentions in the flight challenge, underscoring the talent across all participating institutions.

With contenders from CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly SLO, San Diego State, Cal State LA, Cornell University, and IIT-Bombay, this year’s C-UASC proved once again that the future of aerospace is global, collaborative, and deeply driven by student ingenuity. More than a contest, C-UASC continues to be a launchpad for ideas, connections, and careers. Whether designing mission-ready UAVs or navigating complex flight routes, these students are not only meeting the challenge — they’re shaping the future of autonomous aviation.