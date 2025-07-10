Aerotech News and Review – July 11, 2025

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest including the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA., Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans and the surrounding communities of each base. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Greetings and welcome to the July 11, 2025 issue of Aerotech News and Review — proudly celebrating 40 years of dedicated service to the Aerospace, Military, and Veteran community “serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest,” we bring you top stories from the aerospace and military at Edwards AFB, AF Plant 42 in the Antelope Valley, CA, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and NTTR in Las Vegas, NV and Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ.

On this month’s cover, Veterans Day 2025 will be final display of AV Vietnam Memorial.

Also included in this issue:

Mojave hosts 2025 CSUAS competition – Page 2

15 th Annual 5K Run for Darkhorse Marines and Joey Lopez-Pratti – Page 3

Annual 5K Run for Darkhorse Marines and Joey Lopez-Pratti – Page 3 Scaled Composites swiftly transforms Model 437 to support Beacon™ autonomy initiative – Page 4

NG leverages advanced tech to build all three F-35 variant center fuselages – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/071125AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/nprj/

Discover all this and so much more in this month’s edition of Aerotech News and Review. Printed copies will be available at our regular distribution locations across the Antelope Valley — including Edwards AFB — starting July 11. Grab a copy while you’re out or visit us online at www.aerotechnews.com for even more aerospace and defense industry coverage. Don’t forget to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates.

As always, thank you for your continued support. It’s our honor to serve you. Stay safe and take care!