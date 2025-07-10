aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – July 2025

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – July 2025

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Greetings and welcome to the July 11, 2025 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  On this month’s cover, Defense attachés visit Luke.

More highlights include:

  • Luke AFB graduates 1,500th F-35 pilot – Page 2
  • AFAS leadership visits Luke AFB – Page 3
  • JWV helps VA dementia patients with robotic pets – Page 5
  • Luke hosts Paralympic Training Camp 2025 – Pages 6 & 7

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/071125TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/fhdq/

Discover all this and so much more in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! For expanded coverage on military and defense news, visit us at www.aerotechnews.com, and don’t forget to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates.

As always, thank you for your continued support — it’s an honor to serve you. Stay safe and take care! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

More Stories

Aerotech News and Review – July 11, 2025
Aerotech News and Review –...
 By Aerotech News
JWV helps VA dementia patients...
 By Nancy Stutman
Scaled Composites swiftly transforms Model...
 By Aerotech News
AFAS leadership visits Luke AFB
 By Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit