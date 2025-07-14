Defense Logistics Agency

CFM International, West Chester, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $2,846,105,318 firm-fixed-price, requirements type contract for F108 engine supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. This is a four-year four-month base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is Oct. 31, 2029. Using military services are Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense appropriated funds and working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-25-D-9406).

AAR Mobility Systems, Cadillac, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $85,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract for specialized shipping and storage containers, shelters and accessories. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is July 7, 2026. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8ED-25-D-0003).

AES Asset Acquisition Corp., doing business as Clean Earth LLC, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $17,309,125 firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hazardous waste removal, transportation and disposal services. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a two-year six-month base contract with one two-year six-month option period. Location of performance Florida, with a Jan. 14, 2028, ordering period end date. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps, Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Defense Commissary Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Michigan (SP4500-25-D-0022).

Air Force

DRS Leonardo, Bridgeton, Missouri, was awarded an $18,775,917 fixed-price incentive, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract for contractor logistics support of the Tunner Aircraft Cargo Loader. This contract provides for material management infrastructure, material management parts, and program engineering support for the Tunner Aircraft Cargo Loader. Work will be performed in Bridgeton, Missouri, and is expected to be completed Nov. 22, 2025. This contract was a sole-source bridge acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the order level. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity for this effort (FA8534-25-D-0001). (Awarded Nov. 22, 2024)

*Small business