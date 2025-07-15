425th Change of Command 2025 by Aerotech News • July 15, 2025 6:44 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors during the 425th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, May 30, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 425th FS, also known as the “Black Widows,” was activated at Luke AFB on Dec. 30, 1992. This squadron operates with a composition of U.S. Airmen and RSAF military and civilian personnel, a first of its kind at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photos by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay) U.S. Air Force Col. Oliver Lause, 56th Operations Group commander, hands the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Bolint, incoming 425th Fighter Squadron commander, during the 425th FS Change of Command Ceremony, May 30, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Bolint is now responsible for all phases of combat training for F-16 Fighting Falcon aircrew, which includes the Republic of Singapore Air Force Foreign Military Sales personnel. Luke AFB regularly hosts foreign air force detachments, strengthening international partnerships. U.S. Air Force key leadership assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing bow their heads in prayer at the 425th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, May 30, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The squadron focuses on training Republic of Singapore Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots. Luke AFB regularly hosts foreign air force detachments, strengthening international trust. Republic of Singapore Air Force military members attend the 425th Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony, May 30, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 425th FS, also known as the “Black Widows,” was activated at Luke AFB on Dec. 30, 1992. This squadron operates with a composition of U.S. Airmen and RSAF military and civilian personnel, a first of its kind at Luke AFB. Tags: 425th Fighter Squadron, 56th Operations Group, Black Widows, Luke Air Force Base