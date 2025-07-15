Modernization mission continues as TPS welcomes new commandant

The Air Force Test Pilot School welcomed their newest commandant during the change of command ceremony, June 13, 2025, when Col. James Valpiani relinquished command to Col. Maryann Karlen, former Air Force Test Center deputy commander.

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, AFTC commander, officiated the event.

“The TPS modernization under Colonel Valpiani’s leadership has postured our community to develop the test leaders we need to achieve the AFTC strategy, to act as an integrating center, to be the stewards of the digital thread, and to lead in test and capability development. I’m confident TPS will continue to produce testers, leaders, thinkers and innovators who can shift the tide of future conflicts,” said Cain.

During his remarks, Cain highlighted Valpiani’s achievements at TPS, commended his leadership, and expressed confidence in his future contributions.

“It has been a profound honor to lead the men and women of the USAF Test Pilot School during this critical period of change,” said Valpiani. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together to advance our mission and prepare the next generation of test leaders. I’m deeply grateful to the incredible staff, students, alumni and community partners who embraced this vision and worked tirelessly to make it a reality. Their dedication has been the driving force behind the school’s success.”

Cain also presented Valpiani with the Legion of Merit during the event.

“There is no one more qualified to take the guidon than Colonel Karlen. She was a key architect of this strategic plan before she left for her current assignment, and she understands its ‘why’ better than anyone,” Valpiani said. “Her return ensures that the vision we forged together will be executed with force and clarity. The future of the school is in exceptionally capable hands.”

During Valpiani’s tenure, TPS underwent its most transformational modernization in decades, launching a data-driven curriculum, establishing a space test course, and integrating cutting-edge autonomy into flight operations. His leadership positioned the school as a national leader in test education, earning recognition as a Collier Trophy runner-up and expanding its reach across nearly 30 air and space career fields.

As AFTC’s deputy commander, Karlen supported a $31-billion enterprise spanning more than 19,000 people across 30 geographically separated units. She oversaw developmental test and evaluation efforts for cutting-edge air, space and cyber systems, in collaboration with military, government and international partners.

“When I look at the caliber of students we have at the school, I am not only humbled to have them in my charge, but confident that the future of our enterprise, of our craft, is in good hands,” said Karlen. “As TPS continues to evolve, it remains the heart of our enterprise, connecting our past, present and future, and I am honored to take command.”

Both Cain and Valpiani emphasized Karlen’s background and leadership strengths, underscoring why she’s the ideal choice to lead the school forward.

“I’m excited to see Col. Karlen build on TPS’s historic transformation,” said Cain. “Her vision and passion for TPS will no doubt make the next generation of test leaders even better than the last.”