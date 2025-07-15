U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School graduates second fully integrated air and space class

Edwards AFB, Calif. — The Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., celebrated the graduation of Class 24B on June 7, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the development of multi-domain test leaders.

This class is the second to complete the fully integrated air and space curriculum, a testament to the school’s ongoing modernization efforts to meet the demands of a complex and evolving battlefield.

The graduates of Class 24B, comprising of the nation’s top pilots, remotely piloted aircraft operators, combat systems officers, air battle managers, flight test engineers, and space test engineers, endured a rigorous 49-week curriculum. Their training culminated in the first-ever multi-domain test management project, challenging them to plan and execute a complex test program across both flight- and space-based assets. This groundbreaking project underscores the school’s commitment to producing test professionals capable of evaluating the integrated systems that will define future conflict.

In another historic first for the school, an enlisted member graduated from the intensive one-year space course, a testament to the evolving nature of the test enterprise and the critical role of enlisted test leaders. Furthermore, Class 24B was the first to travel to Stanford University to study fundamentals of artificial intelligence and machine learning as part of a broader initiative to integrate data-driven test methodologies throughout the curriculum.

The class also studied key elements of test leadership, engaging with combatant commands, Weapons School, and operational and developmental test teams to understand the technological and strategic contexts which will shape their test programs. These initiatives are designed to equip graduates with the technical expertise, contextual awareness and leadership acumen necessary to accelerate capabilities to the warfighter.

Air Force Test Pilot School alumni Roger Tanner, class 95-Alpha, speaks at the class 24-B graduation ceremony at Edwards. Over the past 30 years, Tanner’s expertise in stall and spin testing has been a critical asset to the test enterprise. In 2001 he became the first Department of Defense civilian test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base. Since then, he has served as project pilot, safety and technical reviewer on numerous high angle of attack programs for the F-16, F-22, F-35, F-15 and T-7 aircraft.

Class 24B honored Tanner with the distinguished alumnus award as a graduate of TPS Class 95A.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the inaugural Doolittle Test Leadership Award. Named in honor of Gen. James “Jimmy” Doolittle, the famed Air Force pioneer and former chief test pilot of the Army Air Corps, the award recognizes a recent TPS graduate who best exemplifies the four pillars of the school’s vision: “tester, leader, thinker, innovator.”

Capt. Gregory Search, graduate of Class 22B, was honored as the first recipient of the award. Capt. Search currently serves as Assistant Director of Operations at the 452nd Flight Test Squadron at Edwards. In this role, he leads multi-billion-dollar test programs with significant strategic impact and has trailblazed the development of cutting-edge autonomous aircraft.

“The graduates of Class 24B have led the way on multiple fronts over the last year, from successfully executing the first multi-domain test project at TPS, to inaugurating data-driven test education with Stanford and formally preparing for test leadership with several intensive case studies,” said Col. James Valpiani, commandant, Air Force Test Pilot School. “They are well prepared to rapidly develop our nation’s most advanced and complex systems for the warfighter. The TPS staff and I look forward to the transformative effect they will have across the flight and space test enterprises.”

Class 24B student, Capt. Connor Beierle, was also recognized during the ceremony with the Aaron “C-Dot” George Warrior Award, awarded to a single student each class who exemplifies the warrior-focused commitment to fielding the most effective weapon system.

The graduates of Class 24B will now move on to key assignments across the Department of Defense and allied nations, where they will play a critical role in the development and fielding of next-generation air and space systems.

Class 24B Graduates:

Maj. Theodore Adams, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Connor Beierle, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Matthew Claffey, Experimental Test Pilot

Maj. Austin Crockett, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt Michael Crump, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Capt. Eryn Daman, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Maj. Liad Dover, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Capt. Jeremy Ellsworth, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Maj. Brian Erickson, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Capt. Jacob Gill, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Cameron Greer, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Lt. Christopher Hamilton, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Grayson Harber, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Lt. Benjamin Ho, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Capt. Joshua Lewis, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Bryan Mann, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Lucas McLeland, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Capt. Ernest McQuade, Experimental Test RPA Pilot

Staff Sgt. James Mejia, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Maj. Chet Miller, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Connor Paw, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Keith Peskosky, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Capt. Bradley Radabaugh, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Capt. Matthew Rofrano, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Brendan Ruchlin, Experimental Space Test Engineer

Capt. Aaron Runnells, Experimental Flight Test Engineer

Maj. Tyson Rydalch, Experimental Test Pilot

Capt. Maximiliano Salinas, Experimental Test Pilot

Maj. Jesse Snook, Experimental Test Air Battle Manager

Capt. Derek Vincent, Experimental Test Combat Systems Officer

Capt. Dimitrios Vlachos, Experimental Test Pilot

Maj. Caleb Whitlock, Experimental Test Pilot

Maj. Charles Wilson, Experimental Test Pilot