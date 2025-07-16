Army

AECOM – Baker Global Services JV, Arlington, Virginia (W912DW-25-D-1017); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DW-25-D-1018); HDR Engineering, Omaha, Nebraska (W912DW-25-D-1019); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W91D2W25D1020); WSP USA Solutions, Washington, D.C. (W912DW-25-D-1021); Innova Architects,* Tacoma, Washington (W912DW-25-D-1022); Raymond Pond Federal Solutions JV,* Conyers, Georgia (W912DW-25-D-1023); WJA P.L.L.C., doing business as WJA Design Collaborative,* Seattle, Washington (W912DW-25-D-1024); and Yaeger Architecture,* Lenexa, Kansas (W912DW-25-D-1025), will compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2032. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Phillips Corp.,* Hanover, Maryland, was awarded a $34,210,249 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of Computer Numeric Control (CNC) Mill Assemblies and CNC Lathe Assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-D-2015).

Defense Logistics Agency

AJ Wholesale Produce,* Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $234,866,250 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables for schools and reservations. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year six-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Minnesota, with a Dec. 22, 2029, ordering period end date. Using customer is Department of Agriculture. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2026 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-S781).

Navy

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, Kongsberg, Norway, was awarded a $47,387,518 firm-fixed-price/cost-plus-fixed-fee/cost contract for contract logistics support, engineering services, and prototype hardware and software development for the Weapon Control System (WCS) and Fire Control System (FCS) subsystems of the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) Launcher. This contract provides for the procurement of the above-mentioned services, Block 2 hardware, and Block 2 software to support the WCS and FCS subsystems of the NMESIS Launcher. Work will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (85%); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (10%); various Department of Defense installations within the U.S (3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including base and option line items, is $47,387,518. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $18,976,972; fiscal 2025 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,330,970; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $38,000, will be obligated at contract award. The operation and maintenance funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, but the remaining funds will not. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Title 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-C-1006).

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $46,673,199 modification (P00108) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide production attrition capability integration support to implement, analyze and evaluate the life cycle software and hardware updates encompassing a broad spectrum of software and/or hardware engineering, design, programming, integration, manufacturing and quality, and test activities with varying levels and periods of intensity for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (37.2%); El Segundo, California (18.2%); Melbourne, California (13%); Greenlawn, New York (10.8%); Largo, Florida (4.4%); Falls Church, Virginia (2.4%); Rockford, Illinois (1.6%); Torrance, California (1.4%); Windsor lock, Connecticut (1.3%); Woodland Hills, California (1.1%); Burbank, California (1%); and various location within the continental U.S. (7.6%), and is expected to be completed May 2029. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000; and fiscal 2023 (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,673,199, will be obligated at the time of award, $36,673,199 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Echo Five Group LLC ,* Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $32,547,606 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00189-25-D-Z019) to provide the Navy with administrative, analytical and technical support services in support of the Office of Civilian Human Resources mission. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with an additional six-month option period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8, which if exercised will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $35,939,234. Work will be completed by July 11, 2030; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by Jan. 12, 2031. Services under the contract will be performed in Washington, D.C. (100%). Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the contract’s minimum amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of fiscal year 2025. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal year operation and maintenance funds (Navy). This contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website (Sam.gov) with the solicitation posted as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside pursuant to FAR Part 15 (Contracting by Negotiation) with 22 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-D-Z019).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Largo, Florida, was awarded a $26,631,470 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339423C0006) for the manufacturing, assembling, testing and delivery of Vertical Launching System Programmable Power Supply MK 179 Mod 0, part number 7104312-39, maintenance assistance module kit, and lowest replaceable unit kit. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (95%); and the government of the Netherlands (5%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,028,710 (42%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,562,544 (28%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Defense) funds in the amount of $6,117,160 (23%); FMS funds (Netherlands) in the amount of $1,292,844 (5%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $315,106 (1%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $315,106 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, Kansas, is awarded a $8,808,211 modification (P00022) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0020). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of one T-54A aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps, supporting the mission of Chief Naval Air Training to produce aviators and flight officers in sufficient quantity to support Naval Air Forces tasking. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas (99%); and Corpus Christi, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,808,211 will be obligated at the time if award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $34,246,819 modification (P00001) to previously awarded (FA2363-25-C-B002) for the Japan E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System Mission computing upgrade to post-delivery support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $35,530,249. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 14, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan. FMS funds in the amount of $3,865,562 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,842,956 modification (P00031) to a previously awarded contract (FA8821-24-F-B001) for procuring two additional 7.3-meter antennas for the Satellite Control Network. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $375,638,804. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds in the amount of $9,842,956 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00130) under Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Weapon Systems contract HQ085121C0002. The total value of this contract modification is $8,859,741. This modification supports the Aegis Guam System (AGS) for Caretaker requirements, this includes initial AGS checks and test, operators and maintainers, cybersecurity efforts, and software development for Multi Vertical Launch System Launcher Farm. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, within the current period of performance. The total value of the contract increases from $1,455,913,798 by $8,859,741 to $1,464,773,539.03. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $8,859,741 will be obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (Contract HQ0851-21-C-0002 P00130)

*Small business