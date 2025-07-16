Headlines — July 16

News

Trump caught off guard by DOD pause on Ukraine arms deliveries: Report

President Donald Trump’s decision to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine came after he privately expressed frustration with Pentagon officials for announcing a pause in some deliveries last week — a move that he felt wasn’t properly coordinated with the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Former Air Force chiefs sound alarm about planned F-35, E-7 cuts

On Monday, more than a dozen retired top Air Force generals — including six former chiefs of staff — released a letter urging Congress to reverse Pentagon plans to kill the E-7 Wedgetail program and slash F-35 procurement.

Army will look for false accusations, consider ‘credibility’ in misconduct cases

The Army has made changes in how it investigates misconduct allegations with new rules that may muddy the waters for soldiers making anonymous reports of misconduct like toxic leadership or hazing, former military lawyers warned. The updated rules also stop the flagging of an accused soldier’s personnel record in advance of an investigation, which could delay career progression, and introduce punishments for soldiers proven to have made false accusations.

Undersea expedition discovers bow of USS New Orleans, lost in WW2

On Nov. 30, 1942, a torpedo slammed into the heavy cruiser New Orleans, sending the bow, two gun turrets and more than 180 sailors to the bottom of Ironbottom Sound, near Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Its whereabouts were lost to history — until now.

Army dramatically expands combat patch eligibility

The Army has expanded eligibility for earning combat patches to soldiers deployed across 14 countries in the Middle East and Africa, a shift that comes as attacks from Iran and its sanctioned militias have hit bases far from active fighting.

Air Force

Air Force review spotlights risks in space agency’s go-fast approach

The Space Development Agency’s focus on rapid satellite delivery may expose the office to “undetected or misunderstood risks,” according to a report from the Air Force Inspector General obtained by Defense News.

Boom on KC-46 tanker just broke off during F-22 refueling mission

AU.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus tanker lost its boom during an incident today off the coast of Virginia. The KC-46 had been on a F-22 Raptor fighters refueling mission at the time.

Winston Beauchamp retires from federal service after 29 years at Air Force, IC

After nearly three decades of working for the U.S. government, Winston Beauchamp announced on July 4 that he’s departing from his role within the Department of the Air Force and leaving active federal service.

Air Force budget hints at shift in Tanker plans—and more KC-46s

The Air Force appears to be leaning buying toward more KC-46 refuelers rather than developing a stealthy future tanker, based on budget documents released this week. USAF’s plans prioritize connectivity upgrades and self-protection measures for its aerial refueling fleet.

Air Force Academy cutting 140 positions; Majors affected?

As the Air Force works to cut 5,000 positions before October, the Air Force Academy expects to eliminate 140 jobs.

Space Force

Space Force unveils first international strategy, while GAO flags barriers to space cooperation

The U.S. Space Force on July 8 rolled out its first International Partnership Strategy, a blueprint for how America’s newest military branch intends to transition from sporadic global cooperation to a more deliberate and integrated space coalition with trusted allies.

Defense

Northrop Grumman stakes role in Golden Dome missile shield

Northrop Grumman is angling to become a lead contractor for Golden Dome and has moved to centralize coordination of its efforts in Huntsville, Alabama.

UK leaves door open to more F-35A purchases

(UK Defence Journal) The UK government has signalled that further purchases of the F-35A stealth fighter remain under consideration, following confirmation that an initial batch of 12 aircraft will be drawn from existing F-35B procurement plans.

RTX’s Raytheon demonstrates autonomous capabilities of its Barracuda mine neutralizer

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully demonstrated its Barracuda mine neutralization vehicle in an untethered, semi-autonomous operation for the first time during recent open water testing in Narragansett Bay.