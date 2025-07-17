Not all heroes wear uniforms: the service of military working dogs

One of Nellis’ four-legged defenders traded patrols for playtime as he entered a well-earned retirement.

Military working dog Beny, an 8-year-old German shepherd, officially retired during a ceremony hosted by the 99th Security Forces Squadron, June 26, 2025.

Beny’s journey mirrors that of hundreds of dogs serving in the Air Force, from selection and training to law enforcement operations and, ultimately, retirement.

All Air Force MWDs begin their careers at the 341st Training Squadron, the Department of Defense’s schoolhouse for working dogs and handlers, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Dogs are selected based on temperament, drive and scent sensitivity and then trained in narcotics detection, explosives detection or patrol work.

“The MWD’s nose is the biggest asset to us,” said Senior Airman Raheem Washington, a 99th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler. “We can find explosives, narcotics, or even unauthorized personnel because of their detection skills. MWDs are also a huge deterrent; people see them and back off.”

MWDs may be single or dual-certified, like Beny, who was trained in patrol and narcotics detection. Explosives detection dogs are often prioritized for deployment, while narcotics detection dogs help maintain safety and support law enforcement at home stations.

“There was a huge bust a few years back,” said Senior Airman Nichollas Pence, 99th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler assigned to Beny. “Beny and I have found drugs. You don’t always know who’s coming on base or what they’re bringing. These dogs help keep Airmen and families safe.”

In addition to routine patrols and gate inspections, MWD teams are regularly called upon for high-profile missions, including security operations for U.S. presidents and political figures.

“During election season, some handlers were constantly on the move, doing sweeps for major political figures,” said Washington. MWDs played a critical role in high-profile missions, both on U.S. soil and in combat zones overseas. For example, MWDs assisted in the raid that located Osama bin Laden and in a 2019 operation targeting an ISIS leader.

When age or health concerns conclude their mission, these highly trained dogs transition into a restful family life. A formal adoption process typically allows them to remain with their handler. This was the case with Beny, who will live out his retirement with his former handler, Pence.

“You absolutely build a bond,” said Pence. “You’re training together, working the road, responding together. It’s a real partnership.”

While not every dog receives a headline, each MWD plays a vital role in base security, law enforcement, and deployment readiness, while earning a place in the hearts of their handlers.

“It’s more than walking a dog or doing bite demos,” said Staff Sgt. Earl Elliott, a 99th SFS MWD trainer. “These dogs do things people don’t even realize. They’re saving lives every day, whether on base, downrange. or when working with the Secret Service and FBI. The public needs to know these teams have their backs.”