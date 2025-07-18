Navy

Global Pacific Design Builders LLC,* Tamuning, Guam, was awarded a $297,119,770 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of replacement of housing units. Work will be performed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by December 2028. This contract is incrementally funded. Fiscal 2025 Family Housing Construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $170,409,848 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-25-C-1326). (Awarded July 8, 2025)

East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N50054-25-D-0012); Lyon Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N50054-25-D-0013); BayTec Marine LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N50054-25-D-0014); and Colonna’s Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N50054-25-D-0015), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for repair, maintenance, modernization, and sustainment for messing and berthing barges as required by the Navy. East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC is being awarded $210,443,900 inclusive of all ordering periods. Lyon Shipyard Inc. is being awarded $211,320,000 inclusive of all ordering periods. BayTec Marine LLC is being awarded $219,898,812 inclusive of all ordering periods. Colonna’s Shipyard Inc. is being awarded $262,392,000 inclusive of all ordering periods. Work will be primarily performed within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk, Virginia. The shared ceiling amongst all awardees is $262,392,000. Work will complete July 15, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,000 ($12,000 per contract) will be obligated for the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple award contract was procured as a small business set-aside via the System for Award Management website with 11 offers received. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $197,477,596 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, and production support in support of sound navigation and ranging systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,500,000 (62%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and engineering (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,700,000 (19%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,120,000 (12%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $600,000 (7%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $74,012,074 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5401) for fiscal 2025 Rolling Airframe Missile Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System requirements and spares. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (40%); Ottobrunn, Germany (34%); Saint Petersburg, Florida (8%); Joplin, Missouri (3%); Denison, Texas (2%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (2%); Miami, Florida (2%); and various other U.S. locations (cumulative of 9%), and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,115,093 (78%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,154,000 (20%); fiscal 2025 operations maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $456,000 (1%); and fiscal 2025 German cooperative funds in the amount of $286,980 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $456,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $51,233,897 single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00189-25-D-Z029) for the provision of psychological health and readiness research support services for the Naval Health Research Center. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with an additional six-month option period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, which if exercised will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $56,682,221. Work will be completed by July 10, 2030; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by Jan. 10, 2031. Services under the contract will be performed in San Diego, California (100%). Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2026. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal year research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) funds. The requirement was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website (Sam.gov) as an unrestricted, competitive procurement with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-D-Z029).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $48,035,288 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-5324) for MK 41 Vertical Launching System canister and ancillary equipment production. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. (78%); and the governments of Australia (21%), and Japan (1%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,451,753 (57%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $10,048,768 (21%); fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,917,436 (20%); fiscal 2024 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $411,554 (1%); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $205,777 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0070); Exceptional Employees for Exceptional Results Corp.,* San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0071); G2 Software Systems Inc.,* San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0072); KAB Laboratories Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0073); Kratos Defense and Rocket Support Services Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0074); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0075); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (N66001-21-D-0076); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0077); Sentar Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N66001-21-D-0078); Systems Technology Forum Ltd., Fredericksburg, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0079); and Transtecs Corp.,* Arlington, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0080), are awarded a combined $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously issued contract for management, engineering, technical assistance, integrated logistics, and security of wideband, narrowband, and protected communications on afloat, ashore, airborne, submerged, and space-based platforms. This modification brings the overall value of this contract to $129,788,587. Work will be performed in San Diego (80%); and outside the continental U.S. (20%), and is expected to be completed by March 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2025 funds will be obligated as task orders and issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via a Request for Proposal (N66001-20-R-3426) published on the beta.SAM.gov website. 11 offers were received and 11 were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Lucianos Excavation Inc.,* Taunton, Massachusetts, is being awarded an $11,012,195 firm-fixed-price contract for road repairs at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Cutler, Maine. Work will be performed on Cutler Perimeter Road, Cutler, Maine, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy); funds in the amount of $11,012,195 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with four price bids received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-2513).

Army

A&M & Southwind Small Business JV,* Tulsa, Oklahoma (W91278-25-D-A025); Randy Kinder Excavating Inc.,* Dexter, Missouri (W91289-25-D-A026); Southern Contracting LLC,* Biloxi, Mississippi (W91278-25-D-A027); and Speegle Construction Inc.,* Niceville, Florida (W91278-25-D-A028), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Vanquish Worldwide LLC,* Kingsport, Tennessee, was awarded an $18,517,296 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for support services, including maintenance, supply and transportation support. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 17, 2031. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $102,294 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-F-0278).



Defense Logistics Agency

Industries of the Blind Inc.,** Greensboro, North Carolina, has been awarded an estimated $20,790,219 modification (P00016) exercising the first one‐year option period of a two‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐23‐D‐0059) with five one‐year option periods for warehousing, storage, logistics and distribution functions. This is a firm-fixed‐price with economic‐price‐adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is July 10, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut (SPE4AX-25-D-9409, $352,832,508); and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut (SPE4AX-25-D-9408, $66,760,544), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, requirements type contract awarded under solicitation SPE4AX-24-R-0025 for H-60 and H-53 aircraft spare parts support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. These are five-year base contracts with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is June 30, 2030. Using military services are Air Force, Army, and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Richmond, Virginia. (Awarded June 30, 2025)

CORRECTION: The contract announced on July 8, 2025, for AES Asset Acquisition Corp., doing business as Clean Earth LLC, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (SP4500-25-D-0022) for $17,309,125 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is July 9, 2025. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Michigan.

Air Force

GasTOPS, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $18,586,285 requirements contract for the Portable Debris Analyzer ChipCheck machine. This contract provides for the procurement of 145 machines, which allow for in-the-field ability to analyze debris found in aircraft engine oil, specifically, the F-110 engine. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by July 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-25-D-0006).

Defense Health Agency

Synensys LLC, Peachtree City, Georgia, is competitively awarded a $9,164,878 five-year, plus six-month option to extend services, firm-fixed-price contract (HT001125C0076) for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Deputy Assistant Director Medical Affairs Patient Safety Program. The contract encompasses patient safety personnel at in-patient and out-patient military treatment facilities, coupled with training materials keyed to foster a workplace-based safety cultural transformation, and guided by experts in patient safety at the DHA. Services include expertise and experience required by patient safety specialists, patient safety assistant coordinators, and patient safety data analysts. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,164,878 are obligated to establish and fully fund the 12-month base period for contract line item 1 from Aug. 1, 2025, through July 31, 2026. The place of performance is multiple military treatment facilities in both the continental United States and at overseas facilities. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source