DM participates in YMCA ‘Heroes Day’

by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianna Baldizzi, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, answers questions about different types of ordnance at Oracle, Arizona, June 12, 2025. Campers rotated through stations and activities to learn the roles Airmen play in supporting and sustaining the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

Service members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., participated in “Heroes Day” at the YMCA of Southern Arizona, June 12, 2025.

The annual event welcomed 140 campers, ages 7 to 15, many of whom are children of military families impacted by injury or loss.

Service members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base visited the camp to share hands-on demonstrations of their career fields, giving campers a closer look at life in uniform and the diverse roles and missions that support DM’s warfighting capabilities.

“It’s a chance to give back to children whose parents have gotten injured or paid the ultimate sacrifice in service,” said  Capt. Hannah Wilken, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron general dentist.

Campers learned about different types of munition and the mission the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron supports. They also interacted with tactical combat casualty care training aids and familiarized themselves with techniques and equipment used by the 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.

“These families have gone through incredible hardship, so providing a week of summer camp allows the kids to truly be kids again,” said Wilken. “Davis-Monthan gets to be a small part of that week by showcasing some unique career fields to demonstrate that heroes come in all forms.”

Service members reminded campers that heroism isn’t always found in headlines, it’s an everyday commitment to serve, mentor and support.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Encinas, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, demonstrates nasal intubation on a training aid to YMCA Triangle Y Ranch campers at Oracle, Arizona, June 12, 2025. Airmen provided interactive demonstrations to give campers an understanding of Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
YMCA Triangle Y Ranch campers simulate inflating lungs on a training aid at Oracle, Arizona, June 12, 2025. Airmen showed how their career fields support combat capability and base operations through hands-on demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
U.S. Air Force Airman Cosme Partida, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician demonstrates how to stop a bleeding wound to YMCA Triangle Y Ranch campers at Oracle, Arizona, June 12, 2025. Campers learned and implemented techniques used in tactical combat casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
